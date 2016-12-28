Todd Bowles: Latest News, Rumors and Speculation on Jets HC's Future

The New York Jets fell off a cliff in 2016, entering the final week with a 4-11 record, but head coach Todd Bowles appears likely to get at least one more year to right the ship.

Continue for updates.

Bowles Expected Back in 2017

Wednesday, Dec. 28

According to Gary Myers of the New York Daily News, Jets owner Woody Johnson is "prepared to give him (Bowles) another chance and not dump him after just two seasons."

Bowles' job status has been a hot topic as the Jets' season has continued to spiral downward.

Brian Costello of the New York Post speculated after the team's 41-3 loss against the New England Patriots Saturday that Johnson's decision not to attend the game could be read as a bad sign for Bowles while also acknowledging there was no indication a change was coming:

The feeling around the Jets has been that Bowles is not going to be fired after the season, but with each passing week and each brutal blowout, his seat his getting hotter. People around the Jets acknowledge this will be Johnson’s decision and Johnson’s alone, so it is not easy to predict what he will do.

Myers did note Bowles' safety as Jets head coach is almost by default because Johnson "has hired only first-time head coaches and would likely look to get somebody with NFL head coaching experience whose strength is offense."

The names Myers listed as meeting that criteria include Jon Gruden, Mike Shanahan, Tom Coughlin, Doug Marrone and Norv Turner. Among that group, Gruden, Shanahan and Coughlin have had sustained success as head coaches.

Gruden has shown no indication he wants to leave his current job as the color commentator on Monday Night Football.

The Jets have myriad problems to figure out heading into 2017, notably at quarterback, but Bowles has had just two seasons to build his roster and is one year removed from leading the team to 10 wins.

Bowles' stock may have plummeted because of his team's poor performance this season. His firing wouldn't necessarily be unjustified, but it serves the Jets no purpose to make a change simply for the sake of making one.