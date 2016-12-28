Randy Edsall to UConn: Latest Contract Details, Comments and Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Randy Edsall, who coached the UConn football team from 1999 to 2010, has agreed to return to the school as head coach, according to Brett McMurphy of ESPN.com and Mike Anthony of the Hartford Courant.

Edsall left UConn to coach the Maryland Terrapins, where he went 22-34 before being fired midway through his fifth season. The Huskies, meanwhile, fired former head coach Bob Diaco Monday after he went 11-26 in three seasons.

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports understood the hire:

Interesting move by #UConn hiring back Randy Edsall .. he did lead them to a Fiesta Bowl & will bring some stability after the Diaco Era. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 28, 2016

Dana O'Neil of ESPN.com saw a deeper issue that Edsall's hire represented, however:

Randy Edsall left UConn without telling his players. Now he's hired back at UConn. And we want to castigate players for loyalty issues? — Dana O'Neil (@ESPNDanaOneil) December 28, 2016

Indeed, Edsall's tenure at UConn wasn't without controversy. While he led the program to the FBS level, winning the Big East twice and leading the Huskies to five bowl games—including the Fiesta Bowl—he was criticized for his failure to address his players personally after taking the Maryland job.

Overall, he went 74-70 during his UConn tenure. And now he'll have a second chance with the Huskies and the opportunity to return the program to prominence after six straight seasons without a winning record.

