Braun Strowman Feud with Roman Reigns Will Dictate Long-Term Future as WWE Star

The development of Braun Strowman as a star on WWE Raw's roster since the brand split has taken a significant step forward in recent weeks—but he is not quite ready for the main event scene on Monday nights.

Although Strowman's mini-feud with Sami Zayn—and Mick Foley—has been just the tonic for stepping up the ladder from squashing jobbers, Strowman needs more competitive opponents before he steps up to the main event.

Roman Reigns fits the criteria perfectly for a pre-WrestleMania feud that would tick all the boxes for Strowman.

Given the way Reigns has been booked since winning the United States Championship, it's easy to forget he actually has that belt in his possession.

He simply hasn't defended the championship enough since winning it, with WWE seemingly intent on having him in the Universal Championship picture instead. Currently, Reigns is booked to square off for that title again at the Royal Rumble, when he faces Kevin Owens with Raw's biggest prize on the line.

But that match should end in defeat for Reigns—and it should end with Strowman interfering in the match and setting up a rivalry with Reigns, which would culminate at WrestleMania for the United States Championship. The benefits are multiple.

First, it moves Reigns away from the main event scene temporarily, and it allows Owens to step out of the shadows of Roman and flourish as a champion. It allows Owens to potentially headline WrestleMania 33 as a major champion, and it sets up the possibility of Owens vs. Chris Jericho.

But perhaps most importantly, it gives Strowman a proper feud that could see him take the next step forward in his career. His tussles with Sami Zayn over the last few weeks have been decent enough, but the fact there was such a bizarre stipulation surrounding their match at Roadblock: End of the Line confirms what is painfully obvious: Zayn and Strowman are not a good fit.

Right now, if Strowman is to be perceived as a main event talent of the future in 2017, he needs to face a bonafide main eventer himself. Slowly, the Strowman push has been paying off—to such an extent this past week that there was a huge pop when he decided to show up and interfere in a routine tag match.

Sure, he drew the applause because he stopped a lackluster match by taking out The Shining Stars, Darren Young and Bo Dallas—but it was at least a sign that Strowman is becoming relevant.

With Strowman's destructive, unstoppable character, it can be difficult for WWE to find the right path for him.

With Strowman vs. Reigns, there is the potential for his main event push to work—but only if it's for the United States Championship. That will serve almost as an acid test for a long-term stay on the main card for Strowman.

Here's hoping WWE makes the right decision with the monster when it matters.