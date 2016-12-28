Dez Bryant Tries to Attend Cowboys QB Meeting After TD Pass vs. Lions

After throwing a touchdown pass in Monday's 42-21 win over the Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant is apparently ready to create a different kind of quarterback controversy for the team.

According to Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Bryant tried to attend the team's quarterback meeting and is lobbying offensive coordinator Scott Linehan for more plays.



Bryant's first career NFL pass was a 10-yard touchdown to tight end Jason Witten that gave the Cowboys a 35-21 lead over the Lions in the third quarter. He would add a touchdown catch of his own in the fourth quarter to seal Dallas' 13th win of the season.

Considering the Cowboys already have a young star at quarterback in rookie Dak Prescott, who went 15-of-20 with 212 yards and three touchdowns against the Lions, and another proven starter in Tony Romo on the bench, Bryant's wish for more time at quarterback will likely fall on deaf ears.

Fortunately, with eight touchdowns and a career-high 15.9 yards per reception this season, Bryant still has the wide receiver thing to fall back on. The Cowboys will need him to excel in that role during the playoffs if they hope to cap off this dream season with a Super Bowl victory.