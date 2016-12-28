Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors: Latest News and Speculation on Patriots QB

Following an impressive, albeit brief, stint as the New England Patriots' starting quarterback earlier this season, Jimmy Garoppolo has become one of the NFL's most intriguing trade chips heading into the offseason.

Continue for updates.

Patriots Seeking Multiple Draft Picks

Wednesday, Dec. 28

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter (h/t WEEI's Kirk and Callahan), the Patriots are starting any trade discussions for Garoppolo by asking for first- and fourth-round draft picks. That return is what the Minnesota Vikings gave up to acquire Sam Bradford from the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Patriots hold all the cards with Garoppolo. He's still under contract with the team through next season with a cap hit of $1.1 million, per OverTheCap.com.

Even though Tom Brady apparently wants to play forever, he is going to turn 40 in August. The two-time NFL MVP is under contract through 2019, which complicates things with Garoppolo in the big picture.

The 25-year-old doesn't have an extensive body of work in the NFL. He started New England's first two games this season while Brady was serving a four-game suspension and completed 71.2 percent of his attempts (42-of-59) with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Interested teams have to decide whether Garoppolo's two-game sample size is enough to build their franchise around, especially if they have to give up at least a first- and fourth-round pick to do it.

It's no secret NFL teams will always overpay for a quarterback who has shown even a modicum of competency as a starter.

Brock Osweiler is making $37 million in guaranteed money from the Houston Texans for throwing 10 touchdowns in eight games last year, but he now finds himself behind Tom Savage on the depth chart.

Garoppolo may be a better quarterback than Osweiler—possibly even a top-tier starter if given the chance—but it's a huge assumption based on his body of work.