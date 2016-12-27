Marcus Mariota Injury Update: Titans QB Placed on IR with Fractured Fibula

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota was placed on injured reserve due to a fractured fibula he suffered during a Week 16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced on Tuesday.

Head coach Mike Mularkey told reporters on Monday, via Jim Wyatt of Titans Online, that Mariota will have surgery on Wednesday. He will have a plate inserted to fix the issue.

Mariota was looking to avoid pressure when he was tripped up from behind and did not get up. He was carted off the field and immediately had an air cast put on the area, per Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union.

NFL.com's Mike Garafolo reported that Mariota will need four to five months to recover, which would mean an earliest possible return would be toward the end of April:

It was just one part of a disastrous day for the Titans, who were eliminated from playoff contention after the 38-17 loss in Jacksonville dropped them to 8-7 on the year.

Mariota continued to improve as an NFL quarterback in the process, as he recorded 3,426 yards with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions. It was 608 yards and seven touchdowns more than in his rookie season and one less interception.

The second overall pick of the 2015 draft, Mariota saw his first year limited to just 12 games due to knee issues. His run-in with injuries could be cause for major concern considering he is the team's franchise quarterback who has shown the promise of leading Tennessee back to contention.

This was the first time since 2011 that the Titans have won eight or more games, and Mariota has played a major role in that.

Matt Cassel, who started eight games with the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills last season, will take over under center for Tennessee's Week 17 matchup against the AFC South-winning Houston Texas.

The Titans, though, might be looking forward more to an offseason that will be focused on getting their franchise quarterback healthy and ready for another run toward the postseason.