EPL Table: 2016 Week 18 Standings After Tuesday's Premier League Scores

Liverpool kept pace with the top title contenders in the Premier League on Tuesday, easily beating Stoke City 4-1 at Anfield. The result means every team in the top eight won their Week 18 match, with Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton yet to go head-to-head.

Jonathan Walters gave the visitors a shock lead, but Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino restored order before half-time. An own goal from Giannelli Imbula killed the Potters' spirits, and Daniel Sturridge put the final score on the board.

Here's a look at the current Premier League standings with one Week 18 match left to play:

Premier League Standings Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Chelsea 18 15 1 2 38 11 +27 46 2 Liverpool 18 12 4 2 45 21 +24 40 3 Manchester City 18 12 3 3 39 20 +19 39 4 Arsenal 18 11 4 3 39 19 +20 37 5 Tottenham 17 9 6 2 29 12 +17 33 6 Manchester United 18 9 6 3 27 18 +9 33 7 Everton 18 7 5 6 23 21 +2 26 8 Southampton 17 6 6 5 17 16 +1 24 9 West Bromwich Albion 18 6 5 7 23 22 +1 23 10 Watford 18 6 4 8 22 30 -8 22 11 West Ham 18 6 4 8 23 32 -9 22 12 Bournemouth 18 6 3 9 23 31 -8 21 13 Stoke 18 5 6 7 20 28 -8 21 14 Burnley 18 6 2 10 17 28 -11 20 15 Middlesbrough 18 4 6 8 16 20 -4 18 16 Leicester 18 4 5 9 23 31 -8 17 17 Crystal Palace 18 4 4 10 29 33 -4 16 18 Sunderland 18 4 2 12 16 31 -15 14 19 Swansea 18 3 3 12 21 41 -20 12 20 Hull 18 3 3 12 14 39 -25 12 WhoScored.com

Recap

Liverpool weren't at their best on Tuesday, but a laughable defensive display from Stoke ensured the Reds cruised to an easy win.

The hosts dominated the opening stages, but a defensive error allowed Erik Pieters to fire in a cross for Walters, who powered home a header for the lead. Simon Mignolet should have done better, and his error will perhaps fuel Liverpool's goalkeeper controversy once more.

BenchWarmers had some fun at the Belgian's expense:

If Mignolet was a dog... https://t.co/P5JnFMDvAZ — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) December 27, 2016

Mignolet did make a fine stop on Joe Allen shortly after, however, and the match turned before half-time. Lallana equalised thanks to an error from Glen Johnson, and Firmino made it 2-1 with a great finish from inside the box.

Stoke had a handful of half-chances after the break, but the visitors were second-best and hurt their chances of grabbing a result by shooting themselves in the foot.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

First, Imbula set up a chance with a poor header and turned the ensuing cross into his own net. Not to be outdone, Ryan Shawcross gifted Sturridge the fourth goal with a dreadful pass back to his own goalkeeper, Lee Grant.

Paddy Power had to make this joke:

Ryan Shawcross deviating from the Stoke values, trying to play a cute backpass rather than just hoofing it forward.



And look what happens. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) December 27, 2016

Per Liverpool's official Twitter account, manager Jurgen Klopp believed his side forced the errors more than anything:

Klopp: "We forced two goals with our quality - both really important. It was a wonderful third goal and Daniel closed the game." #LIVSTK pic.twitter.com/8YOkYJSfJG — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 27, 2016

The win moves Liverpool back into second place, six points behind a surging Chelsea side. The Blues will host Stoke in their next outing, yet another tricky challenge for a struggling Potters squad.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City all recorded relatively easy wins on Monday, and Arsenal followed suit, although the Gunners struggled against West Bromwich Albion. So far, the Premier League's heavy hitters have survived the busy festive period just fine, but the next slate of fixtures is right around the corner.

Week 18 isn't in the books, however, and the most anticipated match of all has been reserved for last. Spurs and Southampton are both unbeaten in their last two matches and have European ambitions, so at least one of the two clubs is bound to take a hit on Wednesday.