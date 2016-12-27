Prescott Ties Ben Roethlisberger for Most Wins by Rookie Quarterback

Dallas Cowboys signal-caller Dak Prescott notched his 13th victory under center Sunday against the Detroit Lions. The 42-21 win over Detroit tied him with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for the most by a rookie in NFL history, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Prescott tossed three touchdown passes in Sunday's contest, upping his season total to 23. The Cowboys are now the first team to sport a rookie quarterback with 20 passing touchdowns and a rookie running back—Ezekiel Elliott—with 15 rushing touchdowns in a season, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The duo has been one of the best in the league this season, combining for 38 touchdowns. However, it's possible one or both of the youngsters will rest in the final week of the season—given that the Cowboys already have home-field advantage wrapped up.

Dallas' 13th win of the season Sunday also tied the franchise mark for most in a single season, per ESPN Stats & Info. The total was previously matched in 1992 and 2007, but the 2016 Cowboys have a shot at setting a new record in Week 17 when they travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott could also surpass Big Ben's rookie wins record should he play in the final week of the campaign.

After a dominating season, the team appeared to show some signs of mortality recently following close games against the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a loss to the New York Giants. They reasserted dominance Sunday, thrashing a potentially playoff-bound Lions team.

The Cowboys have not made it past the divisional round of the playoffs since they won the Super Bowl in 1995, per Pro-Football-Reference.com. The team appears in good position to do so again this season, but will likely face a tough test in the second playoff weekend to earn it.