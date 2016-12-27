Antonio Conte Bought Journalists a Drink After Pre-Christmas Press Conference

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte did his best to encourage the Christmas spirit in west London after the BBC's John Southall reported he and several other journalists were taken out for a festive drink by the Italian.

Southall appeared on BBC 5 live Sport on Boxing Day and explained Conte's spur-of-the-moment act of kindness, which undoubtedly went a long way to improving relations between he and the media:

A transcription of the anecdote read:

A handful of journalists were invited for pre-Christmas drinks after his press conference, so we all adjourned to the local pub around the corner and he bought us a beer. It was all very pleasing. Actually, I have to say, he was very engaging company. He was very personable, and he was very open with us. I think it reflects what he has really done at this club, the way he's transformed them on and off the pitch. I think the players know exactly where they stand with him, they know what is expected from them, his man management appears to be good, and I think that reflects the way he carries himself in front of the press and in front of his players.

Chelsea boast a seven-point lead at the Premier League summit after sealing a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth on Monday, and it appears Conte's injection of cheer and passion is doing the squad a world of good.

While his touchline demeanour may seem manic at times, Conte resembles a much calmer figure off the pitch, and Southall's Christmas tale only vindicates his easy-going nature further.

If Chelsea's campaign thus far is anything to go by, it may stand as evidence the relaxed approach is the way forward in England's top flight, rather than managers ruling with an iron fist.

That being said, one need not expect Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho to follow suit by inviting the media out for a round soon.