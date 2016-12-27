WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from December 26

The final Raw of 2016 presented fans with a taste of what they can expect in the new year. Unfortunately, what they can expect is more of the same, if Monday's broadcast was any indication.

The feud pitting Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins against Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho has produced the same, tired main event matches week in and week out for the last four months. While that headline program has run its course with repetitive bouts beaten into the ground by Raw Creative's unwillingness to take a risk with other stars, there are programs elsewhere on the card that have spawned legitimate winners.

Then there is the biggest loser, a Superstar who is no longer with WWE but whose name was brought up early in the broadcast and smacked right down by the greatest heel Raw has to offer.

More Winners and Losers from Raw - December 26 Superstar Winner or Loser Why? Sami Zayn Winner For the first time in his main roster career, Zayn was treated like a huge star, booked in a hot angle that ignited chants of his name from the Chicago faithful. WWE Creative Losers Evoking the name of the late Dusty Rhodes to set up a meaningless and forgettable tag match featuring The Golden Truth and The Club was a heartless move for a writing staff too lazy to get heat for the heels any other way. Charlotte Winner The Raw women's champion carried the promo segment featuring Bayley, helping her rival through what was a clunky start to the ordeal. WWE Raw

Biggest Winner: Braun Strowman

The big man netted his second consecutive "biggest winner" status this week thanks to strong booking as Raw's new unstoppable force.

First, he made his desire to demolish Sami Zayn apparent to commissioner Stephanie McMahon. If that was not enough, he implied that he could take out both Zayn and Seth Rollins at the same time because he is a multitasker.

If that was not badass enough, he interrupted a tag team match between the new tandem of Darren Young and Bo Dallas and The Shining Stars, laying waste to them and earning chants of "thank you Braun" from the hardcore Chicago fans.

He dominated Rollins in singles competition, then responded to a sneak attack from Zayn by chasing him through the crowd and out of the building.

Therein lies what makes Strowman so unique in today's WWE. He is not the cowardly heel that relies on cheating to achieve victory. He bowls over the competition and is presented like both the irresistible force and the immovable object.

Strowman is a throwback to the days of the 1980s, and fans are responding to him in a way that suggests they appreciate the freshness of a heel who gets over by definitively winning matches and not looking like a fool while doing so.

Biggest Loser: CM Punk

To say 2016 has not been a fantastic year for CM Punk would be an understatement.

After recovering from back surgery, he focused his attention on training for his first fight inside UFC's Octagon. The mixed martial arts company leaned heavily on Punk during promotion, and his fight with Mickey Gall was meant to launch the former WWE champion into the stratosphere.

As fans know now, that did not happen.

Punk was beaten in two minutes, 14 seconds. His face bloodied, he was visibly upset and humiliated by the experience.

That did not get any better Monday as he was the subject of chants from fans making their desire for his return obvious.

Stephanie McMahon silenced those fans, stating, "If you could keep it up for two minutes, 15 seconds, you will last longer than Punk did."

It was an incredible burn from McMahon, whose verbal skills on the microphone are as good as anyone's.

A hometown hero dragged through the mud by his former employers, who had the ammunition needed to pulverize him in front of his people, Punk did not appear on the show, but he certainly was done dirty by the most powerful woman in the sport.