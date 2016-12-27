Bob Bradley, Swansea City Part Ways: Latest Details, Comments and Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Bob Bradley's tenure as manager of Swansea City lasted less than three months, as the Premier League club confirmed on Tuesday the American is no longer in charge of the team.

Bradley’s last game in charge of the Swans was the 4-1 defeat at the hands of West Ham United, a third straight loss that left the team in second-to-last place in the standings.

The former USMNT boss took over at the Welsh club in October, stepping in for Italian coach Francesco Guidolin. It was an appointment the club’s supporters’ trust were "disappointed" with, as they were not asked for their input in the recruitment process.

In his first game in charge, Swansea turned in a positive performance against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, although they eventually lost 3-2. Bradley picked up his first point as manager in the next match, a 0-0 draw with Watford.

Athena Pictures/Getty Images Swansea failed to build on a dramatic 5-4 win over Palace.

After losses to Stoke City and Manchester United, a dramatic 5-4 win at home to Crystal Palace and another 3-0 win over Sunderland looked to be potential turning points for the Swans. But any progress was dented massively by terrible defensive displays.

Between those two victories Bradley saw his team beaten 5-0 at Tottenham Hotspur, and following the triumph over the Black Cats, they lost three matches in succession, conceding a whopping 10 goals.

OptaJoe summed up the team’s issues following the hugely disappointing 4-1 loss to West Ham United on Boxing Day:

26 - Since Bob Bradley took charge of his first Swansea game, the Swans have conceded more goals than any other Premier League side. Leaky. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2016

Indeed, after the supporters chanted, "We want Bradley out," during the aforementioned contest, there appeared to be no way back for the coach.

Ultimately, Bradley failed on numerous fundamentals at the Liberty Stadium. Swansea needed to be organised and motivated to push themselves away from relegation trouble. However, since his appointment, things have steadily got worse for the south Wales club.

Whoever steps in at the Liberty Stadium has a huge job on their hands. Swansea are leaking goals, lacking leadership and have been playing in front of a fanbase enshrouded in disillusionment.

The Welsh side have been a breath of fresh air since their promotion to the Premier League in 2011. For the first time since that ascension, their top-flight stay is in severe danger.