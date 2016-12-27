WWE Superstar Rankings Following December 26 Raw

After a hit-or-miss pay-per-view and a series of above-average episodes of Raw, the power rankings have seen a drastic shake-up since my previous edition.
Braun Strowman continues his tear as an unstoppable monster, while The Miz continues to stand out as an unstoppable heel. Cesaro and Sheamus have figured out The New Day, while Charlotte continues to help rewrite women's wrestling. As an unpredictable Royal Rumble approaches, everybody on this list has a serious chance of winning at the moment.