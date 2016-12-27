WWE Superstar Rankings Following December 26 Raw

The ice on Seth Rollins is beginning to thaw as Triple H's imminent return draws near. Monday on Raw, Rollins continued to badger Stephanie McMahon as to the whereabouts of her husband, and though they were in the always-hot venue of Chicago, fans seem to be more engaged with Rollins' verbal assaults on Triple H. It's possible this was because they know he'll be returning any day now.

Rollins' ranking figures to surge throughout WrestleMania season since his likely feud with Triple H projects to be one of the top programs of the major pay-per-view. For now, however, trash-talking will only get him so far.

Rollins didn't have a great night in between bumping for both Braun Strowman and Chris Jericho.