Manchester United Transfer News: Anthony Martial and Morgan Schneiderlin Rumours

Manchester United are to reportedly reject an approach from Sevilla to take Anthony Martial on loan for the remainder of the season.

According to Simon Jones of MailOnline, Sevilla director of football Monchi has been in touch with the player’s representative about a potential temporary switch, although it's noted the Red Devils will not allow an important member of the first-team squad to depart.

Jones added that Martial is keen to feature more frequently, although United manager Jose Mourinho believes he can work harder.

Michael Regan/Getty Images Mourinho is said to want more from Martial.

Martial excelled in his debut season for the Red Devils, lighting up the Premier League with his searing speed, brilliant skill and composed finishing. However, he's found his second term in English football's top flight a little more testing, starting just seven games and scoring once in the league.

Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli is reportedly keen to hand Martial a chance to play more football, while West Ham United have also been linked.

The France international found himself on the bench on Monday for United’s 3-1 win over Sunderland at Old Trafford. Sports journalist Liam Canning believed he was unlucky to miss out:

Pleased to see Mkhitaryan back on the bench today. A shame that Martial couldn't start - doesn't deserve to lose his place to Lingard. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) December 26, 2016

It's not surprising that Martial's standards have sagged slightly. As a 21-year-old, it is natural that his form will oscillate, and while he was United's most dangerous attacker last term, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in situ, the Red Devils are better equipped to share the responsibility.

Martial needs to be patient. United are still in contention for the EFL Cup, the UEFA Europa League and the FA Cup this season, not to mention in the hunt for a place in the Premier League top four. As such, the youngster will inevitably get his chance; he must grasp it when it arises.

Morgan Schneiderlin Linked with Serie A Duo

According to reports in Italy cited by Calciomercato.com, Juventus and Inter Milan both want to sign Morgan Schneiderlin from United in January.

It's noted that Juve are keen to add to their midfield options midseason and will pursue the out-of-favour player. Inter are also noted as admirers, although it's suggested they would only be able to propose a loan deal due to UEFA Financial Fair Play regulations.

As noted in the piece, Mourinho has already said Schneiderlin will be allowed to leave in January having failed to start a Premier League game for the Red Devils this season. Here's a look at what the 27-year-old could offer a potential new employer:

According to Jones, Everton are leading the chase for Schneiderlin, with the Merseyside club to make a formal bid for him and team-mate Memphis Depay in the coming days.

Before joining United, Schneiderlin was rated as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. Under Mauricio Pochettino and then Ronald Koeman he developed superbly at Southampton, bossing opponents with his physicality while also showcasing intelligence and incision on the ball.

These numbers from Squawka Football prior to Schneiderlin’s United bow sum up how much of a defensive presence he can bring to a team:

No Premier League midfielder has made more interceptions over the past three seasons than Morgan Schneiderlin (270). pic.twitter.com/D7fobiYi5p — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 8, 2015

A move to Italy would be intriguing for Schneiderlin. Juventus, in particular, are in the hunt for major trophies and the prospect of playing in the UEFA Champions League in seasons to come would surely be appealing to him.

However, with Claudio Marchisio, Sami Khedira, Miralem Pjanic and Stefano Sturaro all vying for spots in the starting XI, Schneiderlin could find himself on the fringes of the first team again.

A move to Everton, where he would be a key man and work under Koeman for a second spell, seems a safer bet to reignite his career.