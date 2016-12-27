Tottenham Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Wilfried Zaha and Morgan Schneiderlin

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has intensified rumours of a move for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha after praising the Selhurst Park ace. However, the Spurs boss has insisted he's not in for Manchester United flop Morgan Schneiderlin.

Spurs had a bid for Zaha rejected in the summer, and Pochettino has revived the same gossip after lauding the player's talent, per ESPN FC's Tottenham correspondent Dan Kilpatrick.

"I don't want to speak about a player at another club. That was another rumour," he said. "But I like good players and he is a good player. But I don't like to start focusing on some names. Then you start a rumour."

These latest reports come after Zaha enjoyed a man-of-the-match performance in Palace's 1-1 draw against Watford on Boxing Day, where Sky Sports Statto illustrated his importance to the Eagles cause:

Man of the Match, Wilfried Zaha

1 attempt

44 touches

23 duels

6 fouls won

51 sprints

8.97km covered

.@CPFC pic.twitter.com/OLFGsCYmKe — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 26, 2016

New Palace manager Sam Allardyce will be keen to keep hold of the winger, but Zaha has already left Selhurst Park once in his career—for Manchester United in 2013—and could depart again if the Premier League's elite come calling for a second time.

That said, the 24-year-old took to Twitter after Monday's draw with the Hornets and appeared to suggest he's looking forward to his future at Palace, the club that signed him as a youth back in 2004:

We fought hard & although we didn't get the win I'm positive our team can get plenty of points in 2017.

Let's keep up the hard work #CPFC 🔴🔵 — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) December 26, 2016

Daniel Cutts of The Sun reported Spurs' first summer offer for Zaha was worth £12 million—before coming back with improved bids of £15 million and £18 million—but the north Londoners are ready to return with an improved £25 million bid this time around.

Elsewhere, Pochettino also dismissed rumours his side were interested in a move for Old Trafford misfit Schneiderlin over the course of the summer, per Kilpatrick: "It was a rumour. There was never interest in him. We never made an offer [to Southampton]. We never made an offer to him."

It was under the Argentinian manager that Schneiderlin played arguably the best football of his career during their time together at Southampton, but Pochettino instead moved for fellow Saints alumnus Victor Wanyama this past summer.

Schneiderlin has made just three Premier League appearances under United manager Jose Mourinho this season, and Tottenham writer Chris Miller outlined the difficulty in moving for the Frenchman:

@BainsXIII I like Schneiderlin, but it might take him 6 months to get back into Poch-ready shape, and by then he won't be miles off 28. — Chris Miller (@WindyCOYS) December 23, 2016

His decline at Old Trafford has been a swift one despite completing a £24 million move to the Red Devils last year, and his future under Mourinho doesn't look bright.

Pochettino may be able to revive Schneiderlin's best given their history together, but Spurs won't be bailing the midfielder out of his Manchester limbo this winter.