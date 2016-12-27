WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 26

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 26
Credit: WWE.com
The final episode of Raw in 2016 saw Roman Reigns defend the United States Championship against Kevin Owens.

You know, just in case that match had not been overexposed enough in recent weeks.

The story of this week's show, though, was the continued mayhem unleashed by Braun Strowman, whose star continues to rise with every passing Monday.

His demolition of two mediocre tag teams and match with Seth Rollins formed the backbone of Monday's show.

Bayley's quest to unseat Charlotte for the Raw Women's Championship, Neville's growth as a villain and Nia Jax's budding rivalry with Sasha Banks helped round out a much better Raw than fans have been presented in recent weeks.

What all went down and how does it affect the Superstars and stories going forward?

Take a look with this recap of the December 26 episode.

