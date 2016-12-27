WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 26

Roman Reigns' United States Championship was up for grabs in the main event of Monday's show as The Guy defended against the man he will challenge at the Royal Rumble, Universal champion Kevin Owens.

Owens worked over Reigns early with a headlock. As Reigns was mounting a comeback, Chris Jericho rushed to the ring, providing a distraction that allowed Owens to deliver the DDT for a strong near-fall as the show headed to the final break of the evening.

Owens maintained control of the match as Jericho added in some trash talk at ringside.

The action spilled outside the squared circle, and Reigns grabbed control with a Drive By kick that stunned Owens. Reigns fought back into the match and delivered a humongous sit-out powerbomb for a two-count.

As Reigns set up for the spear, Jericho hopped on the apron. Another distraction allowed Owens to deliver the Codebreaker to his opponent, which netted only a two-count.

From there, Seth Rollins appeared at ringside, fighting with Jericho. Inside, Reigns delivered the spear for the win and successful title defense.

After the match, Rollins delivered two big Pedigrees as if to send a message to Triple H. The former Shield members celebrated to close out the broadcast.

Result

Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens

Grade

B

Analysis

Reigns and Owens are struggling to rediscover the chemistry they had a few months back. Perhaps the constant programming of them together has made it difficult for them to keep the in-ring product strong. Whatever the case may be, their recent matches have done little to inspire fans.

The interference from Jericho was true to character but did nothing to add to the contest. If anything, it took away from it.

The outcome was predictable, and fans are no more excited to see Reigns vs. Owens at Royal Rumble than they were earlier.