Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Anthony Martial, Victor Lindelof Rumours

Sevilla are reportedly planning a loan offer for Manchester United youngster Anthony Martial, while Victor Lindelof's impending move from Benfica to Old Trafford is being delayed by former club Vasteras.

According to RMC (h/t the Sun's Matt Heath-Smith), Sevilla are planning an ambitious move for Martial, hoping to bolster their solid La Liga form by adding another weapon to their attack in January.

According to the report, the Andalusians are keeping an eye on several options, with Inter Milan's Gabriel Barbosa and AC Milan's Carlos Bacca also linked. Director of football Monchi has reportedly already contacted Martial's representatives.

The 21-year-old hasn't been a major factor for United this season, spending a lot of his time on the bench or being played out of position on the wing. As Bleacher Report UK shared, he has already made it clear he's not happy with his current role:

There has been plenty of speculation regarding the Frenchman, with rumours suggesting several clubs are preparing loan offers for the Red Devils. United aren't expected to let the youngster walk, however.

Speaking to SFR Sport (h/t Get French Football News), manager Jose Mourinho weighed in on Martial and his position within the club:

Anthony I think, very young, as a start, very young, people forget that he is very young. Last season, Manchester United was playing completely different, completely different than we do today. He was basically, playing up front, the team had lots of basic ball possession, waiting just for a moment to put the ball in the space for Anthony to go and score a goal. This season it is more difficult. This season is more difficult, he needs a little bit of time to improve I think.

United have recovered from their poor start to the season, and Mourinho will need his full squad to achieve all of his objectives in the Premier League and UEFA Europa League in 2017.

For that reason alone, it's difficult to see the Red Devils parting with Martial, who remains one of the Premier League's top young attacking options. While he's at his best in a central role, he can operate out wide, and his versatility only adds to his appeal.

Mourinho could opt to let him leave on loan to boost his playing time, but he's far more likely to stay at Old Trafford in 2017.

Lindelof is expected to join him in Manchester in January, but according to A Bola (h/t Calciomercato), his transfer has run into a minor roadblock.

Per the report, Benfica owe former club Vasteras a fee of roughly £212,000, agreed between the two sides because the Swede was trained in the latter's academy. Benfica have no intention of paying such a fee, however.

The disagreement shouldn't stop Lindelof from completing his move next month, as the report states United have already come to terms with both player and club.

As Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News shared, fans should be excited about his capture:

Lindelof has been a rock at the heart of the Benfica defence this season, and he was a key member of the Swedish under-21 side that won the European Championship last year as well.

Here's a look at some of his highlights:

The 22-year-old might need some time to adapt to the Premier League, so it's imperative the transfer goes through as early as possible, with Eric Bailly leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

While the disagreement between Benfica and Vasteras is more of a nuisance than anything, Mourinho will hope it can get resolved by the turn of the year.