Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Jack Wilshere and Ademola Lookman

Jack Wilshere is reportedly worried the lack of progress on a new contract means his long-term future with Arsenal is in jeopardy, while Everton are said to have completed a deal for Charlton youngster and Gunners transfer target Ademola Lookman.

According to the Daily Mail's Sami Mokbel, Arsenal still haven't approached Wilshere to open contract negotiations. The midfielder is currently on loan with Bournemouth, leaving the Emirates Stadium during the summer in search of a chance to get his career back on track.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Numerous injuries pushed him down the pecking order in north London, where he exploded onto the scene as one of England's top young talents in 2008 but failed to develop as expected.

Granit Xhaka's arrival during the summer allowed manager Arsene Wenger to move Wilshere to the Cherries, giving him the chance to rediscover his form.

The 24-year-old has remained mostly injury-free since then, and he has produced a handful of top performances. Per Squawka Football, he was excellent in the loss against Southampton:

Jack Wilshere completed more take-ons (7) than any other player in the Premier League today.



Finally fully fit. pic.twitter.com/08G0vNkFtB — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 18, 2016

The England international routinely is the best man on the pitch for Bournemouth, and he was one of the few who held his own during the 3-0 loss against Chelsea on Boxing Day―repeatedly beating Cesc Fabregas in the midfield battle in the progress.

If Wilshere's loan move was meant to give the midfielder the chance to return to form, it seems to have worked so far. But with just 18 months left in his contract, it's easy to see why the academy product might be worried about his future.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Xhaka and Francis Coquelin remain a strong duo in the centre of the park, and Wenger is unlikely to drop either as long as they're healthy. With Wilshere flashing his talent this season, his transfer value will only rise, and he could be a valuable asset to cash in on next summer. Per Mokbel's report, Manchester City are keeping an eye on the situation.

Elsewhere, the Sun's Mike McGrath claims Everton have struck a £10 million deal for Lookman, a target for both Liverpool and Arsenal. Per the report, the 19-year-old will be the Toffees' first signing of the January window, but none of the parties involved have confirmed the news so far.

The tricky winger has ranked as one of England's finest young talents for years, and with Charlton dropping to League One during the summer, a transfer move in 2017 always seemed likely.

Daniel L Smith/Getty Images

The teenager has been in fine form so far this season and recently flashed his talent in an FA Cup win over Scunthorpe United, scoring twice:

Everton have been linked with Lookman for some time now, and the rumours have increased throughout December. The Toffees have a dire need for another winger following Yannick Bolasie's injury.

Lookman may need some time to adapt to the Premier League, but his long-term potential makes him a worthwhile signing—especially at a fee of £10 million. Its that same potential that will have interested Liverpool and Arsenal, who may lose out on signing arguably the top talent in any of the lower leagues.