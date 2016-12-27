NFL Playoffs 2017: Known AFC, NFC Schedule and Updated Bracket Scenarios

While 10 of the 12 playoff spots have been claimed, there is still a lot of uncertainty heading into Week 17.

Only the Dallas Cowboys have their seed locked up, meaning teams will spend the final week of the regular season doing whatever they can to get the best possible seed in the postseason. Although a bye doesn't always lead to a Super Bowl, it usually doesn't hurt to get some rest after a long year.

Plenty of teams would also like to earn a home game if possible.

The entire schedule will be available after Week 17, but this is what we know heading into Sunday's contests.

NFL Playoff Schedule Round Dates Wild Card Jan. 7 - 8 Divisional Jan. 14 - 15 Conference Championships Jan. 22 Super Bowl LI Feb. 5 NFL.com

AFC Scenarios

Current Playoff Seeds Seed Team Record 1 New England Patriots 13-2 2 Oakland Raiders 12-3 3 Pittsburgh Steelers 10-5 4 Houston Texans 9-6 5 Kansas City Chiefs 11-4 6 Miami Dolphins 10-5 NFL.com

We know the six teams in the AFC playoffs, but we are still waiting on the order.

The Oakland Raiders might be the most interesting team with the possibility of finishing with either the No. 1 seed or the No. 5 seed.

We know the New England Patriots will get one bye while the AFC West champion will get the other, but the latter has not been decided yet with the Kansas City Chiefs still in striking range. They earned a playoff berth with their Sunday night win over the Denver Broncos, but they are not settling for just a wild-card spot.

"This feels great," Tyreek Hill said after the game, per Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star. "But we're going for the No. 2 seed. We just need to keep fighting and keep winning."

Considering the No. 5 seed will likely need to win three road games to reach the Super Bowl, this is quite a difference.

The Raiders can earn home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a Week 17 win and a Patriots loss, but they can also drop to No. 5 with a loss and a Chiefs win. You can be certain all of these teams will be playing for a victory on the final day of the regular season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers already secured their division title with a dramatic victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day. After giving up the go-ahead score with just over a minute remaining, the Steelers drove down the field to allow Antonio Brown to earn the game-winning touchdown in the final seconds.

They can clinch the No. 3 seed ahead of the AFC South champion Houston Texans with a win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 17.

The Miami Dolphins are also playoff bound and likely looking at the No. 6 seed against either the Steelers or the Texans in the first round.

NFC Scenarios

Current Playoff Seeds Seed Team Record 1 Dallas Cowboys 13-2 2 Atlanta Falcons 10-5 3 Seattle Seahawks 9-5-1 4 Green Bay Packers 9-6 5 New York Giants 10-5 6 Detroit Lions 9-6 In The Hunt Washington Redskins 8-6-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8-7 NFL.com

The big story in the NFC will be the upcoming Sunday night game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers.

While the Lions had a chance to at least clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Cowboys on Monday, the 42-21 loss means it will all come down to the divisional battle against one of the hottest teams in the NFL.

After a rough middle of the season, the Packers have won five games in a row with impressive performances on both sides of the ball. Aaron Rodgers has been as good as ever with 11 touchdowns and no interceptions in this stretch.

Andrew Brandt of The MMQB provided another interesting note:

Scheduling quirk that may only interest me: Packers have been preparing for Lions for two days while Lions have been preparing for Cowboys. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) December 27, 2016

Still, Detroit isn't going to roll over and give up on the season. This matchup will be loaded with drama with both teams leaving it all on the line.

The Washington Redskins are also happy about the way things worked out, which defensive tackle Chris Baker wished for on Monday:

Yo @EzekielElliott do me a favor and beat the Lions we still don't like y'all but we need this favor sincerely #REDSKINSNATION pic.twitter.com/443b4dt6ve — Chris Baker (@cbaker92redskin) December 27, 2016

The Redskins were forced to cheer for their bitter rival because at 8-6-1, they almost control their own destiny in Week 17. A win over the New York Giants would put them ahead of whoever loses the NFC North battle and clinch the final playoff spot.

Only a tie between Green Bay and Detroit would keep Washington out, making the Lions the No. 6 seed.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remain in the hunt but still need a lot of help. John Breech of CBS Sports provided a look at all the necessary outcomes, including a Redskins tie, which will put Jameis Winston and company into the postseason.

It's not impossible, but fans shouldn't hold their breath.

The Cowboys are one team that doesn't have to worry about anything in Week 17 having already clinched the first overall seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The only question is whether Tony Romo finally sees the field against the Philadelphia Eagles.

As for the other bye, the NFC South winners Atlanta Falcons have the inside track with a 10-5 record, but the Seattle Seahawks have a chance to take over the No. 2 seed if Atlanta loses to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The New York Giants have already clinched a wild-card spot, but like the Dolphins they have little to gain in Week 17 with the division title out of reach.

