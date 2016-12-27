Why Arsenal Must Still Drop Boxing Day Goal Hero Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud was undoubtedly Arsenal’s hero against West Bromwich Albion. With the Gunners struggling to break down Baggies manager Tony Pulis’ stubborn defence, the Frenchman rose to send a looping header over the outstanding Ben Foster. The Emirates erupted with relief. However, Giroud’s vital contribution should not be enough for him to keep his place in the side.

Speaking to Arsenal.com about his emotions after the game, Giroud said:

It has been a big relief. We pushed and pushed towards the end, and we kept believing in our game. It’s a big finish, an amazing feeling. It’s nice for us because we always try to find a good solution and we’ve been a bit unlucky recently. Thank God we succeeded. [...] I would like to say that we were very strong as a team, with a good, strong mentality and it was very important to win. We have shown a big mental strength once again.

However, his joy might be short-lived. When Arsenal face Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day, Giroud ought to be back on the bench.

It might sound counter-intuitive to relegate your match-winner to the substitutes' bench. However, the argument against that suggestion is that had Arsenal started with a more cohesive attacking unit, they might have been out of sight long before Giroud planted his header into the far corner.

This, after all, was Giroud’s first Premier League start of the season. The fact that the Frenchman, who was Arsenal’s starting centre-forward for the majority of last season, has had to wait until the end of December to be named in the starting XI is quite remarkable. Were it not for the obvious need for rotation over the festive period, one would almost wonder if Arsene Wenger brought Giroud into the side simply to ensure he got a game before 2016 was out.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press Olivier Giroud was making his first start of the Premier League season.

The fact is that Arsenal have evolved beyond starting Giroud this season. Redeploying Alexis Sanchez through the middle has been the foundation of their success in 2016/17, bringing speed and variety to their attack.

Reverting to using Giroud feels like a regressive step. He offers no threat in behind and tends to be relatively static, focusing on hold-up play within the width of the penalty box. With Giroud leading the line, Arsenal can be pedestrian and predictable.

What’s more, Arsenal have grown accustomed to playing with Alexis as their spearhead. It has transformed their style of play, so the idea that they can substitute Giroud in and expect a fluid performance is absurd. Starting the Frenchman necessitates a complete change of approach, and against West Brom, they appeared incapable of adapting quickly enough.

Giroud’s greatest strength is his aerial ability, yet Arsenal did not deliver him with the supply he needs. They could not adjust their strategy to swinging in crosses—and they didn't have the players to do so either.

If Arsenal are going to play with Giroud, they need to surround him with traditional wingers who are willing to get to the byline and whip balls into the six-yard box. With both Theo Walcott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain unavailable for selection, Wenger named Alexis and Alex Iwobi on the flanks. Neither player is inclined to operate on the touchline, instead drifting infield to function as auxiliary playmakers.

Without the requisite service, Giroud is marginalised.

In the end, it was Mesut Ozil who took matters into his own hands. After the introduction of Lucas Perez, Ozil switched from the centre to operate from the right flank. When he cut infield in the 86th minute, he floated a marvellous cross into Giroud’s path. The weight on the ball was so good that the Frenchman was able to nod it over the advancing keeper and into the far corner.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press A relieved Olivier Giroud celebrates Arsenal's winner.

After the match, Wenger expressed his satisfaction with Arsenal’s display—including Giroud’s late contribution. He told Arsenal.com:

Yes, we created plenty of chances. We needed today to be patient, keep our composure in our game and not make a defensive mistake - that’s what we did … Overall I believe West Brom were well-organised, we passed the ball quite well and quickly but we didn’t find the incisiveness that is needed because they basically played six across in their final third. We have little pockets where you usually get in but we found it difficult today. But we kept going and in the end when we couldn’t make the difference on the ground, we made it in the air with maybe the only player in our team who can do that.

Wenger is probably right that no other Arsenal player could have scored that goal. However, Giroud has been highly effective this season doing precisely that by coming off the bench. There is nothing to prevent him making that kind of decisive impact as a late substitute—but had Arsenal begun with Alexis through the middle, they might not have needed rescuing with a last-gasp winner.

Julian Finney/Getty Images Arsene Wenger must make changes for the match with Crystal Palace.

When Arsenal play Palace later this week, Alexis must be restored to his best position. Wenger might see fit to make one or two other changes—if Walcott is fit, he’ll certainly be in line for a start. Kieran Gibbs picked up a knock which forced him to be substituted, so Nacho Monreal is another who could come into the starting line-up.

Should Olivier Giroud start against Crystal Palace? Yes No Submit Vote vote to see results Should Olivier Giroud start against Crystal Palace? Yes 43.3%

No 56.7% Total votes: 67

There’s also a case for a change in midfield. Granit Xhaka and Francis Coquelin were the men Wenger tasked with controlling the middle of the park, but the limitations of Coquelin’s passing range were exposed. West Brom were willing to relinquish possession, which left Arsenal needing players with more penetrative passing.

The late introduction of Aaron Ramsey helped turn the tide in Arsenal’s favour, and it would be no great surprise to see him included from the start against Crystal Palace.

Eagles manager Sam Allardyce is likely to have watched West Brom’s performance with great interest—he’ll be adopting a similarly defensive approach when he brings his new team to the Emirates Stadium.

However, the key change will be putting Giroud back on the bench. The powerful forward showed against the Baggies that he can still play an important role for Arsenal—but that role should not extend beyond cameos from the bench. He is a superb substitute but no longer a starter.