Liverpool Forward Roberto Firmino Charged with Drink-Driving

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has been charged with drink-driving after being stopped by police on December 24.

Per Josh Parry of the Liverpool Echo, Merseyside police confirmed Firmino was pulled over in Liverpool city centre and subsequently arrested, with a court date scheduled for January 31.

Parry noted Liverpool "would not be commenting on the issue until the legal process had run its course."

Firmino's appearance at Liverpool City Magistrates Court on January 31 could force him to miss the Reds' Premier League matchup against Chelsea that day.

The 25-year-old Firmino is tied for third on Liverpool with five goals and ranks fifth with three assists in 16 EPL games this season. He also plays for the Brazilian national team, with his most recent goal coming in a 5-0 win over Bolivia on Oct. 16 during a World Cup qualifying match.

Liverpool is in the mix for the EPL title with 37 points through 17 games played, trailing Chelsea by six points with a head-to-head matchup looming large at the end of January.