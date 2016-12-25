Tyrod Taylor Involved in Car Accident Before Bills' Loss to Dolphins

Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor put on a show in his team's 34-31 overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, and he revealed after the game that he was involved in a car accident prior to the AFC East clash.

According to NewYorkUpstate.com's Matthew Fairburn, the accident occurred approximately three hours before kickoff when a car collided with Taylor's Mercedes G63 SUV. Taylor was reportedly not at fault in the crash, and was picked up and escorted to the stadium in time for the game.

"Stats aside, yes, it was a good day," Taylor said, per Fairburn. "But like I said from day one, wins and losses is what you take into account as a quarterback, and today goes into the loss category and I'm not happy about that. The fact that my car got wrecked this morning in an accident doesn't help."

Although the Bills were bested in overtime, Taylor was in the zone.

The Bills' signal-caller completed 26 of 39 passes for a career-high 329 yards and three touchdowns, and he added 12 carries for 60 yards on the ground. According to Pro-Football-Reference.com, Taylor is the only player who has totaled at least 300 passing yards, 60 rushing yards and three passing touchdowns in a game this season.

The last player to achieve that feat before Taylor was Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton last December.

The loss officially eliminated the Bills from playoff contention for the 17th straight season, but Taylor was encouraged by how his team was able to feed its primary playmakers and put pressure on Miami's defense.

"We were able to make some of those explosive plays we haven't made that much this year," Taylor said, per the Buffalo News' Tim Graham. "That just shows when we have all our guys, all those weapons on the field at one time, how explosive we can be."

And while they won't have much to play for next Sunday, the Bills will have a chance to finish .500 or better for the third straight season when they travel to the Meadowlands for a showdown with the New York Jets in Week 17.