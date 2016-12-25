NFL Playoff Picture Week 16: AFC, NFC Scenarios Ahead of Sunday's Games

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

How was that for a Christmas Eve of football?

The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks duked it out in a 34-31 thriller. The Atlanta Falcons steamrolled the Carolina Panthers 33-16. The Oakland Raiders kept on winning, though they lost rising-star quarterback Derek Carr in the process. Likewise, the Tennessee Titans lost Marcus Mariota in a peculiar landslide loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Two tough blows:

Fractured fibula for Marcus Mariota.

Broken fibula for Derek Carr.

Crushing. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 25, 2016

Let’s take a look at some playoff implications heading into Sunday. Oakland, in particular, will be watching closely.

AFC

What the Raiders Want to See

If the 8-6 Denver Broncos knock off the 10-4 Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, the 12-3 Raiders will clinch the AFC West title and a first-round bye.

That’s huge.

No, Carr is probably not going to play on one leg—though, to the 25-year-old’s credit, you never quite know for sure. But that extra week off would offer invaluable time for head coach Jack Del Rio and his staff to spend with Matt McGloin, who has been with the team since going undrafted in 2013.

"We’ll rally around the next guy as best we can," a sullen Del Rio told the media after beating the Indianapolis Colts 33-25. "That’s what you do. It'll be incumbent on the offensive line and the backs to do more. The defense to do more. The special teams to do more. As a team, pick it up and do more to fill in. Obviously, that’s a big setback."

McGloin went 2-of-3 passing for 29 yards in relief of Carr, who suffered the injury early in the fourth quarter. The career backup found Amari Cooper on a tightly contested 3rd-and-8 near the two-minute warning to seal the game:

Left tackle Donald Penn vocalized his support for Denver after praising McGloin.

"The MVP of the team, the MVP of the league is hurt right now," Penn told reporters. "That’s a big spot to fill, but we have to do it. Hopefully Kansas City loses tomorrow so we get a little more rest. We have to do this. Next man up."

Oakland’s Super Bowl hopes obviously took a major dip, but the extra time off could only help. There will be few bigger Broncos fans, at least for a day, than the Raiders.

What’s at Stake for Pittsburgh/Baltimore

Before the Broncos and Chiefs clash at Arrowhead Stadium, the 9-5 Pittsburgh Steelers will host the 8-6 AFC North foe Baltimore Ravens.

If Ben Roethlisberger and Co. win, that’s it—the Steelers take the division and clinch a playoff berth.

But if the Ravens win, they slide into the AFC’s No. 3 slot, according to ESPN’s Playoff Machine. They won’t clinch, though. If Denver also wins, we’re looking at the Chiefs as a sixth seed and the Ravens as a third seed.

The Miami Dolphins' victory over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, putting them at 10-5, complicated Baltimore’s road to the postseason. Per Ryan Mink of Baltimore's official website, the Ravens would’ve had the upper hand in tiebreakers:

According to ESPN playoff generator, if Ravens, Dolphins, Broncos, Titans/Texans, Colts all finish at 9-7, the Ravens get in on tiebreakers. — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) December 22, 2016

While narrower, the road is still clear:

Welp, the Ravens' only path to the playoffs now runs through Pittsburgh. Gotta win the AFC North. — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) December 24, 2016

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.

Chiefs’ Stipulations Against Denver

If the Chiefs win against the Broncos, they’re in.

Simple enough, right?

Even better for Kansas City, a Steelers win or tie will book Andy Reid his 12th trip to the playoffs. If the Chiefs win or tie, the Dolphins are automatically in, with the Broncos getting booted.

This isn't uncharted holiday territory. Kansas City beat Denver 30-27 on Thanksgiving weekend despite being outgained by nearly 200 yards (464 to 273). Rookie wide receiver Tyreek Hill had a decent game:

Per @NFLResearch, Tyreek Hill is the first player in the Super Bowl era to have a receiving, rushing, kickoff and punt TD in rookie season. pic.twitter.com/DObpcl9s7o — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) December 9, 2016

This time around, expect the Broncos defense to be more aware of Kansas City's all-purpose threat. Though in fairness, no amount of preparation matters if Reid can get Hill in space.

Tyreek Hill's Twitter handle is correct... @ImFasterThanYa is faster than you!!

🏃💨💨💨💨



Strong high 5 too! 🙏#KCvsDEN pic.twitter.com/z9CFAxgkcJ — NFL UK (@NFLUK) November 28, 2016

"It’s do or die for us," Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said, per Matt Derrick of the Capital-Journal. "We know we have to win this game to have a chance to make it to the playoffs. You have to win to get in, so we know how big of a game this is for us."

NFC

Lions Scratching and Clawing

The Dallas Cowboys are in—first-round bye, home-field advantage, the whole deal.

They host the Detroit Lions on Monday night with nothing to play for beside Ezekiel Elliott's pursuit of Eric Dickerson's rookie rushing record. He's 257 yards off Dickerson's 1,808 in 1983.

Conversely, Detroit is fighting for its life. If the Lions win or tie, they became the fifth NFC team to clinch a playoff spot. The Cowboys, Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants are the other four, with the Green Bay Packers occupying the final position.

