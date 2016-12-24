Hue Jackson Delivers Speech to Browns After 1st Win of Season vs. Chargers

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The Cleveland Browns pulled off a Christmas Eve miracle Saturday and beat the San Diego Chargers, 20-17.

The victory ensured they wouldn't join the 2008 Detroit Lions with an 0-16 record and inspired an emotional speech from head coach Hue Jackson, as the Browns shared:

Cleveland will play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17 in a game that could have serious playoff implications for its AFC North rival.

The good news continued to roll in for the Browns in the afternoon slot of games, as the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams in a dramatic 22-21 showdown. That means the Browns remained in position for the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft and actually got to enjoy a win in the 2016 season on the same day.