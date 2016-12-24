San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams: Full Report Card Grades for 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers could've easily tanked the game in hopes of leap-frogging the Cleveland Browns for the No. 1 overall pick. They didn't. Instead they played for pride, ultimately winning a fourth-quarter come- from-behind victory 22-21.

Trailing 21-7 with just over five minutes to play in regulation, the team scored 15 unanswered points en route to their second win of the season, and sweep of the Los Angeles Rams. Chip Kelly, 49ers head coach, played to win the game when he opted to go for the two-point conversion instead of kicking the extra PAT (point after touchdown). It worked.

An early Christmas present for 49ers fans, it appears the 49ers have some fight left in them, as they won't go down so easily despite being 2-13 on the year.