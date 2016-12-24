Kenny Britt Injury: Rams WR Injures Shoulder vs. 49ers

Wide receiver Kenny Britt suffered a shoulder injury that knocked him out of the Los Angeles Rams' 22-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday afternoon, according to ESPN.com's Alden Gonzalez.

It's unclear how severe Britt's injury is since the team hasn't announced an official diagnosis, but the Associated Press' Greg Beacham noted the veteran pass-catcher was "holding his right arm motionless and in obvious pain as he leaves the field."

Before he exited, Britt posted one catch for 15 yards and became the first Rams receiver to notch 1,000 yards in a season since Torry Holt did so in 2007, per the team's official Twitter account.

As that designation indicates, Britt had become the unquestioned No. 1 receiving option for a Rams team that has sputtered to 4-11 through 16 weeks of the regular season.

However, he had been dogged by a shoulder injury in advance of Week 15, and the ailment appeared to be aggravated by a hit from 49ers cornerback Rashard Robinson in the third quarter.

With just one game remaining on the Rams' regular-season slate, quarterback Jared Goff will need to make do without his top target and find ways to feed Tavon Austin and Brian Quick to keep the chains moving.

Tight end Lance Kendricks should also factor into the picture in a more significant capacity so long as Britt is sidelined.