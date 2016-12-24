Super Bowl 2017: Latest Odds for AFC, NFC Favorites After Saturday's Week 16

The New England Patriots (13-2) rolled to an expected victory over the Jets in Week 16, and they are one step closer to clinching home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs.

However, they still have more work to do because the Oakland Raiders (12-3) won their Week 16 home game against the Indianapolis Colts. However, the Raiders suffered a big blow when quarterback Derek Carr suffered a broken fibula in that game.

Derek Carr had to be helped off the field after suffering a lower right leg injury in the 4th quarter vs Colts. https://t.co/vc2Ab23pKW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 25, 2016

The Pats can clinch that No. 1 seed if they beat the Miami Dolphins (10-5) on the road in Week 17. The Dolphins outlasted the Buffalo Bills in Week 16, effectively eliminating Buffalo from playoff consideration.

If the Pats fall in the season finale in Miami, as they did a year ago, they will lose the No. 1 seed to the Raiders if they win their season finale on the road against the Denver Broncos (8-6).

While the Raiders clinched their playoff spot a week ago, they still have not taken care of the AFC West. If the Broncos beat the Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) Sunday night, the Raiders will own that title.

However, if the Chiefs win that game and their season finale against the San Diego Chargers while the Raiders lose at Denver in their final game, the Chiefs will win the division title.

AFC Championship Odds Team Odds New England -118 Pittsburgh +505 Oakland +760 Kansas City +820 Baltimore +2,550 Miami +3,100 Houston +4,100 Denver +5,000 OddsShark

The Pats are minus-118 favorites to win the AFC title, according to OddsShark. The Pittsburgh Steelers are plus-505, the Raiders are plus-760 and the Chiefs are plus-820.

The loss to the Raiders eliminated the Colts from playoff consideration.

The Houston Texans (9-6) defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 12-10 Saturday night, and that victory gave them the AFC South title.

The Texans got a break Saturday afternoon when the Tennessee Titans (8-7) lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Titans lost quarterback Marcus Mariota to a broken leg in that game, and they would have needed Cincinnati to beat Houston to have remained alive in the division race. That chance disappeared when Cincinnati placekicker Randy Bullock sent his attempt at a game-winning field goal wide right on the game's final play.

In the NFC, the Atlanta Falcons (10-5) clinched the NFC South division when they defeated the Carolina Panthers Saturday afternoon and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) lost to the New Orleans Saints. The victory gave the Falcons a two-game lead in the division with one game to play.

NFC Championship Odds Team Odds Dallas +135 Seattle +225 Green Bay +700 Atlanta +800 N.Y. Giants +1,200 Detroit +1,200 Tampa Bay +2,800 Washington +4,000 OddsShark

The Dallas Cowboys (12-2) clinched the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the NFC when the New York Giants (10-5) lost to the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night. However, the Giants clinched a playoff spot as a result of Tampa Bay's loss.

The No. 2 seed in the NFC has yet to be decided. The Falcons moved into that position as a result of their win over the Panthers and the Seattle Seahawks' (9-5-1) loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Atlanta will clinch that position and earn a bye in the first round of the playoffs if they can beat the Saints in the season finale.

The Cowboys are plus-135 favorites to win the NFC, according to OddsShark. The Seahawks are plus-225, the Green Bay Packers are plus-700, the Falcons are plus-800, the Detroit Lions are plus-1,200 and the New York Giants are plus-1,200.