"He's a special man,'' Newton said of Olsen, according to ESPN.com's David Newton. "One thing people don't realize about Greg is his knack for understanding football. His IQ is up there. It makes my job a lot easier, especially throwing to him.''

The Panthers acquired Olsen for a third-round pick in a July 2011 trade with the Chicago Bears, and he steadily morphed into Newton's most trusted weapon up the seam and on the outside. 

After he posted 45 catches for 540 yards and five touchdowns in 2011, Olsen crossed the 800-yard threshold in each of the two following seasons.

By the time 2014 rolled around, Olsen hit his stride and reached the 1,000-yard mark for the first time. 

Greg Olsen's Production With Carolina
Season Targets Receptions Rec. Yds TD
2011 89 45 540 5
2012 104 69 843 5
2013 111 73 816 6
2014 123 84 1,008 6
2015 124 77 1,104 7
2016 (at halftime of Week 16) 119 73 1,017 3

Source: Pro-Football-Reference.com

The 31-year-old has also been targeted at least 104 times in each of the last five seasons—further reinforcing the notion he's evolved into an indispensable safety blanket for Newton. 

And since he's signed through the 2018 season, per Spotrac, Olsen should continue to tout that label in the years ahead as the Panthers seek to bounce back from an underwhelming 2016 campaign and return to the postseason. 