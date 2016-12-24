Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Silver linings have been few and far between during the Carolina Panthers' disappointing 2016 season, but the performance of tight end Greg Olsen has given them something to smile about week after week.

On Saturday, Olsen entered the NFL record books, becoming the first tight end in league history to record three straight seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards, according to the team's official Twitter account:

The record-setting play came when Olsen hauled in a 17-yard reception during the second quarter of the Panthers' game against the Atlanta Falcons.

NFL Research on Twitter provided an overview of the prestigious list Olsen now sits atop:

Greg Olsen became the first tight end in NFL history to record three straight 1,000-yard seasons#ATLvsCAR pic.twitter.com/3PYgVz9yuo — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 24, 2016

Although inconsistency has dogged the Panthers all year season, Olsen has been a constant for an offense that has failed to flash elite form one year after Cam Newton and Co. thrashed opponents en route to an NFC title.