Manchester United Transfer News: Examining Top Rumours on Red Devils

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Manchester United have received a Christmas boost in their pursuit of Real Madrid misfit James Rodriguez after learning Chelsea have deemed his £60 million price tag too steep. Elsewhere, Victor Lindelof is said to be waiting on the confirmation of his Old Trafford move.

According to The Sun's Alec Shilton, Chelsea have pulled out of the race to sign Rodriguez next month due to his whopping valuation, meaning United may be left free to complete a January swoop.

The Premier League duo both stand as suitors who would be able to raise the cash needed to make a deal happen should they wish, although the Red Devils will undoubtedly welcome less competition in the race for his services.

Speculation of a potential midseason departure has intensified since Rodriguez hinted he could head for the Santiago Bernabeu exit following his side's 4-2 win over Kashima Antlers in the 2016 FIFA Club World Cup final:

Clock's ticking for James Rodriguez—will he stay or will he go? ⏲ pic.twitter.com/A1A0wQC0XK — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) December 18, 2016

Rodriguez has started in just nine of his 16 appearances across all competitions this season, although he has still proven to be a potent attacking force after netting twice and recording an impressive nine assists in that time.

News of a potential move to the Premier League also recently spiralled after Colombian newspapers El Colombiano and El Tiempo reported Rodriguez was on the verge of securing a UK visa, via Eurosport UK:

Real Madrid star James Rodriguez gets UK visa ahead of Premier League move 😲



It's Wednesday's Euro Papers 🎥📰 pic.twitter.com/RDNUedt1km — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) December 21, 2016

Meanwhile, Benfica centre-back Lindelof is understood to be awaiting news of his January transfer fate as rumours of an Old Trafford switch reach fever pitch during the defender's winter holiday in his native Sweden.

Portuguese daily O Jogo (h/t Sport Witness) reported the 22-year-old is inches from officially completing the move, and rumours intensified after Lindelof was pictured signing a United shirt at former club Vasteras, via Metro's Primeira Liga expert Jan Hagen:

Victor Lindelöf signing a Man United shirt at a futsal tournament in his hometown Västerås today, where he'll spend the holidays. pic.twitter.com/iZCwKlyFse — Jan Hagen (@PortuBall) December 23, 2016

According to O Jogo, the formalities of Lindelof's transfer are already in place as the Sweden international prepares to sign a five-and-a-half-year deal worth €3.5 million (£3 million) per year after tax.

If latest reports prove genuine, it means Lindelof's spectacular performance in Benfica's recent 2-0 win over Rio Ave could be his last for the club, and Squawka illustrated it wouldn't be a bad note on which to sign off:

Victor Lindelof's game by numbers for Benfica today:



100% tackles won

100% aerial duels won

93% pass accuracy

4 interceptions

2 clearances pic.twitter.com/I26f3gEcS6 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 21, 2016

The transfer fee is also said to be worth a substantial €40 million (£34 million) plus a further €5 million (£4.3 million) in add-ons, with manager Jose Mourinho close to securing more young defensive reinforcements.

Ivory Coast international Eric Bailly is poised to leave Old Trafford for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations next month, but Lindelof may have ample time to acclimate to his new surroundings if the deal is pushed through swiftly.