Vikings Plane Skids into Grass After Landing at Appleton International Airport

There was a scary situation for the Minnesota Vikings with the team plane skidding off the runway at Appleton International Airport in Wisconsin on Friday.

Per ESPN.com's Ben Goessling, the plane slid into a patch of grass as it was taxiing after landing at the airport:

A league source said everyone on the plane is fine, but added that players, coaches and team officials had been stuck for about 2½ hours, and said the airport might need to use fire trucks to get players off the plane and safely off the runway. A Vikings source told ESPN's Josina Anderson that the plane landed relatively fine but skidded while taxiing. "We didn't even slide 10 feet" the source told Anderson, before adding they were "deplaning soon."

Chris Long of ESPN 1500 captured a picture of the Vikings' team plane stuck on the ground:

Live pic of #Vikings plane, still stuck after sliding off the runway in Appleton. pic.twitter.com/OPy4crVqpB — Chris Long (@ChrisLongKSTP) December 24, 2016

Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway provided video from the plane:

Cross this one off the bucket list! ☑️ Leaving the plane with @chadgreenway52 on a fire truck basket. 🚒 pic.twitter.com/CwY9Vi5UC0 — Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph82) December 24, 2016

Tight end Kyle Rudolph also took to Twitter to talk about the experience:

Fox Sports:PROCast eventually showed video of wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson as the team departed the flight as well:

After 4 hours, the @Vikings' @ceeflashpee84 is officially off the plane!



And he's still all smiles. pic.twitter.com/QQVJDqRM6Z — FOX Sports: PROcast (@PROcast) December 24, 2016

The Vikings are in Wisconsin for Saturday's critical NFC North showdown against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

At 7-7, the Vikings trail the Packers by one game for the final NFC wild-card spot. Minnesota won the first head-to-head matchup earlier this season, so a sweep would give the team a tiebreaker over its division rival.