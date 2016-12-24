AC Milan's Supercoppa Win over Juventus Highlights Problems for the Old Lady

“We had chances, so did they, and it ended like this,” Gigi Buffon told JTV (h/t Football Italia) on Friday evening. “Our 2016 doesn’t end the way we wanted it to, but that’s the nature of the game.”

The goalkeeper was speaking moments after his side lost a penalty shootout 4-3 to AC Milan, the defeat meaning that the Rossoneri collected the Supercoppa Italiana, their first trophy in five seasons.

It also ensured they defeated the Serie A champions for the second time this term, and a delighted Vincenzo Montella discussed the importance of that result shortly after leaving the field at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

"It's a nice feeling to win," the Milan boss told RAI Sport (h/t FourFourTwo). "The lads have to see this as a good starting point for the future, as we played on a par with a great side like Juventus.”

The San Siro outfit deserve huge praise for their performances against Juventus, each time delivering a display that unnerved their opponents. Young, hungry and energetic, the team is rapidly improving under Montella’s intelligent guidance and could quickly become a genuine Scudetto contender.

Players such as Suso, Juraj Kucka, Manuel Locatelli and Giacomo Bonaventura were excellent, but the cool head of Mario Pasalic and the blossoming greatness of Gianluigi Donnarumma deserve special praise.

The former was the calm, cool head Milan needed in midfield and also netted the decisive spot-kick, but the goalkeeper was arguably even more vital. A string of saves during the match were each superb, but his effort to stop Paulo Dybala’s penalty was truly amazing to witness.

However, while it is right to recognise that the opposition deserved their victory, it is also important to highlight the errors made by Juventus. As has been the case in a number of high-profile games this season, too many players failed to step up and deliver in their usual manner.

That has now led to two losses to the Rossoneri and one to their crosstown rivals Inter Milan, while defeat at Genoa last month was a result of those same failings. Arguably the biggest problem is that while some members of the squad can shine against lesser opponents, they struggle when the stakes are raised.

Patrice Evra would be a major case in point. The Frenchman is clearly no longer first choice left-back and has been supplanted by Alex Sandro, with the latter once again given a place in the starting XI here.

In the opening 32 minutes Sandro not only marshalled the threat of Suso on Milan’s right flank but also got forward to great effect himself, his powerful running, skill and pinpoint crossing a major weapon in Juve’s attack.

But then he limped off with a muscular problem, and suddenly the Bianconeri were in trouble. Milan came back into the game strongly, Suso repeatedly getting the better of Evra, who looked way out of his depth.

He clearly still has much to offer, but the gulf between the two defenders is seemingly widening by the game. Sandro is now a far better player, and that shows in such intense matches.

I love Evra, but after this season it's time for him to retire. Lichtsteiner should actually be sold in January. Both horrible lately. — hash (@hashim0307) December 23, 2016

On the opposite flank, a similar decline is evident in Stephan Lichtsteiner, a player who has been terrible this term. His issues—including trying to force a summer move to Inter—were discussed in this previous post, but this Supercoppa Italiana encounter was another addition to his list of poor performances.

Booked in the 35th minute, Lichtsteiner was fortunate not to be shown a second yellow before half time after elbowing Bonaventura. Clearly, the Switzerland international is no longer worthy of a place in this side.

The midfield problem also continued, despite coach Massimilano Allegri retaining the 4-3-1-2 formation that has been so useful in recent weeks. Stefano Sturaro might lack quality on the ball, but he fought hard once again, with former Real Madrid star Sami Khedira turning in yet another laboured display.

نقاش حاد بين اليغري و ماروتا ، باريتشي بعد نهاية المباراة pic.twitter.com/zDT6DYbpKd — Avvocato d'Gigi (@BuffonYR) December 23, 2016

Allegri looked incensed as he left the field, notably remonstrating with sporting director Fabio Paratici in the video above. He had calmed down considerably by the time he spoke to RAI Sport, explaining that he was unhappy at the loss but that his side wasted an opportunity to clinch the trophy.

“We started very well, before dropping too deep after the goal and playing it around at the back,” the coach said (h/t Juve’s official website). “We weren’t beaten over 120 minutes – we only lost on penalties. It’s a shame, we could have won it towards the end had we been more composed.”

That they could have done so was due to some good but ultimately wasted performances from key players, with Buffon making some important saves as the game wore on. He was ably protected by Giorgio Chiellini, the Italy international turning in what was undoubtedly his best game of the season so far.

He opened the scoring in style (see video above), volleying home Miralem Pjanic’s corner after just 18 minutes. Chiellini then marshalled the defence superbly, as statistics from WhoScored.com show that the 32-year-old recorded one tackle, two interceptions and 10 clearances over the 120 minutes of action.

With Leonardo Bonucci and Andrea Barzagli sidelined through injury, plus the aforementioned struggles of Lichtsteiner and Evra, Chiellini was a leader when Juve needed him the most.

Had it not been for some of his interventions, Milan certainly could’ve won in normal time, while Claudio Marchisio was his usual brilliant self in midfield. Tactically aware and always in the right place, WhoScored shows that he registered three tackles, one interception and completed 94.7 percent of his pass attempts.

The video above highlights just one instance of his diligent work, yet the midfield around him remains unbalanced. Sturaro, Khedira, Pjanic and even Mario Lemina have all played well at various times this season, but the feeling that the team lacks something in this department is inescapable.

Of course, there is no way to know what Allegri was animatedly discussing with Paratici, but the coach could not be blamed if he was pleading for midfield reinforcements when the transfer window opens next month.

Losing what amounts to little more than a lucrative exhibition game may not ultimately matter, but this Supercoppa defeat could prove significant for Juventus in three very different ways.

Firstly, it may give Milan the belief they need to push the Bianconeri in the title race, or even show Napoli or AS Roma that the Old Lady is no longer unbeatable when it matters. It also highlighted the need for some investment in the squad at the first available opportunity, the lack of chemistry in midfield damaging what is otherwise a soundly constructed side.

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press Max Allegri has work to do this winter.

Finally, it may ignite something in Allegri’s men, reminding them that they cannot coast through games and expect to win, the sight of their opponents celebrating well-earned silverware seemingly striking a chord with Chiellini, who told the club’s website and JTV:

We will learn from this because over the next few months - just like two years ago - we have to go on a great run. We came here to win, so our Christmas dinner won't taste quite as sweet but congratulations to our opponents anyway. We're improving a lot and we've shown that over the last month or so. We're a top side in Italy and Europe and we'll keep proving that without losing our desire to train and improve, the secret behind this team's great progress.

Here’s hoping they do just that.