WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Most Intriguing Storylines to Track on Road to PPV

What does WWE have in store for Royal Rumble 2017? What are the biggest stories heading into the first pay-per-view of 2017?

Credit: WWE.com What does WWE have in store for Royal Rumble 2017? What are the biggest stories heading into the first pay-per-view of 2017?

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 will give fans their first glimpse into the company's plans for WrestleMania 33, the premier event in the industry.

The namesake Battle Royal is always full of excitement and surprises—from the unannounced entrants to the huge spots that make the match one of the most unexpected and entertaining programs on the company's calendar.

The 2017 edition should be no exception. Brock Lesnar and Goldberg are already announced participants following their Survivor Series battle, giving the event some high-octane star power. Not to mention that, with the brand split, Raw and SmackDown will be battling for which brand gets to headline WrestleMania, a storyline that WWE is sure to play up in the coming weeks.

This will also be the first pay-per-view since Survivor Series where both brands are on the same show. That means the Royal Rumble is sure to be a four-hour event, as the company has extended other dual-branded shows.

So what are the major stories to track during the build to the Royal Rumble? Read on to see what fans should keep their eyes on as WWE counts down to its first pay-per-view event of 2017.