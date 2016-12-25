Chelsea vs. Bournemouth: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Chelsea's search for a 12th successive Premier League win sees them host Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day.

The Blues will be hoping to add to their six-point lead at the top of the table, while the Cherries could move up to eighth if they pick up three points.

Read on for a full preview of the match, but first, here are the viewing details and the latest team news:

Date: Monday, December 26

Time: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

TV: CNBC (USA)

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live (USA)

Team News

Per The Sun's Gary Stonehouse, Chelsea will be without Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante as both are serving one-match suspensions, while John Terry is injured.

Nathan Ake is on loan from Chelsea and so cannot play against his parent club, while Lewis Cook, Junior Stanislas and Andrew Surman are out injured.

Predicted Chelsea Lineup: Thibaut Courtois; Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Gary Cahill; Victor Moses, Cesc Fabregas, Nemanja Matic, Marcos Alonso; Pedro, Eden Hazard, Michy Batshuayi

Predicted Bournemouth Lineup: Artur Boruc; Adam Smith, Simon Francis, Steve Cook, Charlie Daniels, Harry Arter, Jack Wilshere, Jordon Ibe, Joshua King, Marc Pugh; Callum Wilson

Preview

Chelsea's form has been exceptional in recent months, and at home to Bournemouth, they'll fancy their chances of maintaining that on Boxing Day.

However, the Blues will have to do so without two of their biggest performers, as noted by football journalist Dan Levene:

Make that: WWWWWWWWWWW. Incredible form at the moment. But Bournemouth on Boxing Day, without Costa and Kante, won't be easy. — Dan Levene (@danlevene) December 17, 2016

The pair will be sorely missed—as Squawka Football demonstrated, Costa has been deadly in front of goal this season:

Diego Costa has been involved in 18 league goals this term:



13 goals ⚽️

5 assists 🎯



More than any other player in Europe's top 5 leagues. pic.twitter.com/EsV1eV697A — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 17, 2016

Indeed, in seven of his last eight games, Costa has contributed a goal or an assist. With Chelsea having won each of their last three matches 1-0, his absence up front could be a real blow.

In his place, Michy Batshuayi seems likely to come in. The Belgian was a £33 million acquisition in the summer but has played just 76 minutes of Premier League football across 10 cameo appearances.

As for Kante, he's likely to be covered by Cesc Fabregas. Bleacher Report UK's Tim Collins and ESPN FC's Miguel Delaney reflected on how good the Frenchman is:

N’Golo Kante is slowly becoming the dominant figure of the Premier League | @TimDCollins https://t.co/At6hZtDv76 pic.twitter.com/DtKmgKBj6D — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) December 22, 2016

Look at Kante. You can't go anywhere when he's on you. No matter what way you turn, he's there again. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) December 17, 2016

His loss will leave the Blues with much less energy in midfield and the back four with less protection.

This could give the likes of Jack Wilshere and Jordon Ibe more licence to make things happen when the Cherries push forward, though if Fabregas is given the nod, he will add creativity and cultured passing to the Blues' side.

As such, there may well be plenty of chances for Batshuayi to sink his teeth into, but the pressure will be on him to put them away—how he fares could be crucial to Chelsea maintaining their winning run.