Why 2016 Will Be Remembered as the Year of Antonio Conte at Chelsea

Chelsea have changed; they are Antonio Conte's club now.

After a disastrous first six months of 2016, the Italian has acted quickly to reshape the Blues in his vision. From failures to Premier League leaders, his impact has been incredible. Chelsea's fortunes have been transformed and now we're looking at them as the unlikeliest of title favourites.

A club of their resources shouldn't have that label put on them. Say it out loud and it sounds ridiculous. They're bankrolled by Roman Abramovich's vast fortune, and we shouldn't forget that as recently as 2015, they were being crowned English football's finest.

The 12 months that preceded Conte's arrival were truly a disaster, however. It's been so well-documented that it's pointless to enter into how and why it happened. But crash and burn, Chelsea most certainly did.

When Jose Mourinho departed for a second time as manager, we were left wondering where the club was headed. The future looked bleak, the squad was burned out; stars were fading. So bad had the situation become, predictions of Europa League qualification this term were marking a successful campaign.

It was always going to take a strong character and an even better tactician to negotiate that minefield. That Conte has not only done that but achieved it in just six months—on the back of a European Championship campaign with Italy, thus limiting his pre-season impact—makes it all the more remarkable.

Abramovich and the Chelsea board have pulled off the deal of the century by persuading Conte to join them when he did. Mourinho's regime of old has become a distant memory. It's Conte's name that is sung at Stamford Bridge these days. Guus Hiddink was the detox to flushing Mourinho out of the system, with Conte arriving to provide a leaner diet with more purpose.

That has produced history already. Conte's Blues are on a 12-game winning run in the Premier League, a feat that has surpassed Mourinho's previous best of 10 in a season (Hiddink and Carlo Ancelotti also combined together to record 11 as 2008/09 and 2009/10 overlapped).

Clive Rose/Getty Images

"For me, it's important only for the table. With these 12 wins in a row, we took 36 points and our table is fantastic now," the manager said after the recent 3-0 victory over Bournemouth.

"For me, it's important only for this. I always thought that the record is not important if at the end you don't reach something important in your championship. But to be with my players, to have this record, for sure we are proud about this. Now we want to continue in this way. For sure it won't be easy."

From being consistently poor last term, the tables have been well and truly turned. From 18 games heading into the New Year, Chelsea have won 15, drawing one. To put that into perspective, they have dropped just eight points from a possible 54 on offer. Continue at that rate and Conte's side will record a tally of 97 for the season. That will be a record for any side in the history of English football's top flight.

To add further significance, it will come close to doubling Chelsea's return of 50 points that they chalked up in 2015/16.

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

That is the mark of Conte's influence. This isn't just a team revitalised, it's a club enjoying a fine renaissance. From the top down, everything about Chelsea feels different. From entering the press room on a matchday to dealing with the manager at full-time, the cloud has been lifted.

Even on the terraces, you can sense the relief that has enveloped supporters at the sight of Conte's side in full flow. The angst of old has gone; jeers have become cheers. It's all proving a throwback to 2004/05 when Chelsea felt like a very different club to the one that evolved over the past decade. Everything was fresh and modern; Chelsea were hip, being driven forward by a likeable manager who would go on to change the face of European football.

Mourinho's Chelsea were a revelation. In that first season, they would win the title by 12 points. Their closest rivals were Arsenal—Arsene Wenger's Invincibles, who a season before had remained undefeated to waltz their way to glory.

Regardless of finances, that Mourinho would break up that brief dominance in such an instant was the sign of his brilliance. Fast-forward to the present, that Conte has swept aside the weight of failure with such rapid aplomb is an achievement of equal significance.

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

From the ashes, Chelsea have risen this season. When they were promoted back to the old First Division in 1988/89, those standing in the Shed were singing "Chelsea are back! Chelsea are back!"

Under Conte, they well and truly are back. This is a club we recognise again. It's because of the man sat in the hotseat—or not in Conte's case, given his touchline antics. He's transformed 2016, manipulated it to be all about him.

It's been a wonderful year; it's been one of fine vintage.

Garry Hayes is Bleacher Report's lead Chelsea correspondent. All quotes obtained firsthand unless otherwise noted. Follow him on Twitter @garryhayes