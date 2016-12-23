Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Gabriel Barbosa and Wilfried Zaha

Liverpool are reportedly ready to offer wantaway Inter Milan forward Gabriel Barbosa a route out of Serie A.

Affectionately known as Gabigol, the 20-year-old only touched down at the San Siro in August, but he’s failed to start a single competitive game since then.

And as it seems his career with Internazionale will be a short one, Liverpool are said to be ready to pounce with a January bid—per Jamie Gordon of The Sun.

Gordon writes that Liverpool and leading the chase to put Barbosa out of his misery, and it doesn’t seem like Inter will stand in Liverpool’s way if they put an offer on the table.

Speaking with Italian outlet Mediaset Premium, Internazionale manager Stefano Pioli said he will offload players in January who don’t share his vision for the future—via Gordon:

I am happy at the enthusiasm for Gabigol. But I’d like to see him make some moves that are more useful and not just spectacular for the sake of being spectacular. Will he remain? We are evaluating the situation. Our first objective in January is to whittle down the squad, because we want players who are happy to be at a big club like Inter. We are Inter, proud to be a big team and will go forward only with those who share that view.

Barbosa could, indeed, stay put at the San Siro and fight for his place in the team, but his agent believes it would be a futile battle.

Wagner Ribeiro told Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport that his client has “no chance” under Pioli, via Alex Fisher of Goal.com:

I understand that he is young and has a lot to learn, but I wonder what he is lacking that is preventing him from playing. If Inter were top of Serie A I'd say they're waiting for him to play. But Inter are in mid-table and he still has no chance. I met president [Erick] Thohir and he told me that Inter would make Gabriel the best player in the world. Gabriel arrived in Italy, he was greeted by more than a thousand people in the airport and was presented in an auditorium as they did with Ronaldo. He is physically well and fits into the team, but in three months has played only 19 minutes. In January, I will ask [sporting director Piero] Ausilio what Pioli's plan is for him. Will he give him a chance or will they send him away on loan?

Inter signed Gabriel for £25 million in the summer, and they’ll likely hope for a tidy profit if they’re to sell him.

Liverpool can afford to dig deep and splash out on the forward, and it’s safe to say he’d fit in nicely in Jurgen Klopp’s setup.

Able to play anywhere across the front line with pace and skill, the youngster has a similar style to fellow Brazilians Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino, and he has an incredibly bright future.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are said to be tracking Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha and are planning a January bid.

Football Whispers revealed Reds scouts have been impressed enough with the 24-year-old throughout the season to put money on the table.

Crystal Palace still owe Liverpool £5 million from the signing of Christian Benteke in the summer, which could tempt the Eagles into a sale.

Liverpool are looking more and more like title candidates this season, with Klopp finally working his magic and putting together a squad worthy of his guidance.

But there are still holes to plug in the setup, which makes the January transfer window incredibly important in the race for Premier League glory.

Liverpool take on Stoke City on Tuesday looking to close the gap on league leaders Chelsea.