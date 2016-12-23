Arsenal Transfer News: Carlos Bacca Latest, Ricardo Rodriguez Rumours

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has admitted he may delve into the transfer market again for AC Milan forward and reported Arsenal target Carlos Bacca.

The Colombia international has been linked with a move to the Gunners in the past, although Barcelona will rival the Premier League side for the player’s signature, according to Diario Gol (h/t TalkSport).

However, Bilic has said he may reignite his interest in the 30-year-old in January after failing to land him in the summer.

"Maybe," the Hammers boss said when asked about another pursuit, per the Daily Mirror. "We tried. He was one of our targets in the summer. It was in the papers and it was true.

"But then the deal didn’t go through because of a few things and he decided to stay at Milan. He is still there. He doesn’t play a lot which is also an issue."

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

The striker has been among the most dangerous goalscorers in European football in recent years, excelling for Milan and formerly with Sevilla. Here is a look at why so many elite clubs are said to be in for him:

Arsenal may have considered a player of Bacca's calibre a crucial acquisition in the past, but he’s unlikely to be top of the club's agenda as things stand.

Indeed, this season Alexis Sanchez has blossomed at the point of the Gunners' attack, adding more thrust and energy to the side in this segment of the pitch. In reserve, manager Arsene Wenger has Olivier Giroud and Lucas Perez, while Danny Welbeck is also on the mend after his injury layoff.

As noted by David Amoyal of ESPN FC, it looks as though Bacca needs the Gunners more than they may need him at the moment:

Lapadula is starting to establish himself at Milan, let's see how that impacts Bacca in January window — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) December 4, 2016

Given the fine form of Gianluca Lapadula at Milan, it would be no great surprise to see the Colombian move on midseason. However, it's important Bacca moves to a club that will see him enjoy much more frequent football and, given the options aforementioned, that's not something that would be guaranteed at the Emirates Stadium.

Inter Milan Eye Ricardo Rodriguez

TF-Images/Getty Images

According to Fabrizio Romano (translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro) of Calciomercato.com Inter Milan are to launch a January pursuit of reported Arsenal target Ricardo Rodriguez and have already started preliminary talks.

It's suggested in the piece that Inter have isolated the Wolfsburg star as a man who can strengthen their left-back spot after scouting him in 2017, although "competition is high" for his signature. Per TalkSport, the Gunners, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with an interest in the attacking full-back.

During his time with Wolfsburg, Rodriguez has enhanced his reputation, offering a persistent outlet on the left flank with his smart surges forward. Here’s a look at what he could bring to the team:

The 24-year-old is a wonderful player to watch. He’s technically gifted, possesses a superb left foot and is an expert from set-piece situations. Ahead of the campaign, sports journalist Rafael Hernandez outlined his admiration for the player:

Ricardo Rodríguez is one of my favorite left backs, he’s coming from an off season at Wolfsburg, but incredible player. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) July 7, 2016

According to Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail, Wenger is looking to add to his options in the left-back spot, with Valencia’s Jose Gaya said to be a target. Arsenal’s current first choice in the position is the much-improved Nacho Monreal, with Kieran Gibbs acting as a fine deputy.

Rodriguez has the potential to be an upgrade on both. While there are areas of his game that need improvement, most notably in terms of defensive concentration, he’s a player with a high ceiling. It looks as though competition to land him is becoming increasingly fierce, though.