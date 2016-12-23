Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Antoine Griezmann and Marco Reus

Arsenal are reportedly lining up a sensational double raid on two of the highest-rated players in the world, Antoine Griezmann and Marco Reus.

But before Gunners fans start planning world-dominance celebrations too early, the deals depend on whether Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil extend their contracts at the Emirates Stadium.

According to Greg Stobart of Squawka, Sanchez and Ozil taking their time to sign new deals has forced manager Arsene Wenger to start looking elsewhere, and he’s identified Griezmann and Reus to replace the pair.

The Arsenal duo's deals expire in the summer of 2018, and if the club can’t agree terms to keep them at the club, they’ll have to sell in the summer to make a meaningful lump of cash.

TF-Images/Getty Images

Sanchez is hardly short of options, either. Squawka reports that the Chilean has offers from the Chinese Super League of over £400,000 per week, while Manchester City, Chelsea, Juventus and Bayern Munich are also interested in landing him.

Per the article, Ozil and Sanchez are seeking new contracts worth over £200,000 per week, and unless the club agree to the terms, they may have to let the two prized assets depart.

Still, landing players of Griezmann and Reus’ calibre is hardly the budget option for the Gunners. Phil Cadden of The Sun reports that Manchester United have begun negotiations to sign Griezmann for more the £60 million.

JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Images

Wenger isn’t renowned for major expenditure, but keeping Sanchez and Ozil in his ranks is a necessary expense.

Both have been unplayable at times this term, and if the Gunners are going to finally emerge from the shadows of the Premier League and European elite, keeping hold of quality players is a priority.

Once Arsenal have tied Ozil and Sanchez down to new long-term deals, they can begin plugging holes in the rest of the setup to build a forceful outfit.