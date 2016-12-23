Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Marc Cucurella and Thibaut Courtois

Chelsea have reportedly joined the race to sign Barcelona sensation Marc Cucurella, who is tipped to become a household name in the world of football.

The 18-year-old left-back has impressed during his time in the Barca youth ranks, but a contract dispute has given Chelsea the chance to swoop.

According to Spanish outlet Sport (via TalkSport), Cucurella is yet to agree terms on a fresh deal at the Camp Nou, which means he’ll be a free agent when the summer window comes around.

Barcelona are hoping to tie the youngster down to a new contract in the not-too-distant future, but Chelsea and rivals Tottenham Hotspur are said to be already working on offering him a deal.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Representatives from both Premier League clubs have travelled to Catalonia to watch Cucurella in action, and they’ve reportedly liked what they’ve seen.

Cucurella now faces a choice to remain with the team that raised him from a tender 14-year-old or to emulate the journeys of the likes of Hector Bellerin and Cesc Fabregas by moving to the English capital to continue his development.

Elsewhere, Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has reportedly told close friends that he’ll move to Real Madrid in the summer.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

According to the Onda Cero radio show El Transistor (via Edu Herrero of AS), Real have identified the 24-year-old as their prime target once their transfer ban is lifted in the summer, and it seems the man himself is keen on the transfer.

Spanish outlet Marca (via Alex Wood of Daily Star) has revealed Courtois has told his nearest and dearest that he’ll return to the opposite side of the Spanish capital, having impressed during a lengthy loan spell with Real’s rivals Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea are red-hot favourites to win the 2016-17 Premier League, but their progress will be undone if they surrender their prized assets in the summer transfer window.

Courtois could be the Blues No. 1 for the next decade, while landing players like Cucurella will ensure the future is bright at Stamford Bridge.