Michigan Football Player Grant Perry Charged with Sexual Assault

Michigan Wolverines sophomore wide receiver Grant Perry was arraigned Wednesday in an East Lansing District Court on one felony count of assaulting, battering, resisting or obstructing an officer, two misdemeanor charges of sexual assault and one count of underage drinking, according to Christopher Haxel of the Lansing State Journal.

He was accused of touching a female outside an East Lansing bar in the early hours of Oct. 15.

"When (police) arrived on scene, we tried to grab onto him, and we had to chase him," Lt. Scott Wriggelsworth, a spokesman for the East Lansing Police Department, told Haxel. "In the midst of that fracas, one of our officers suffered a minor hand injury."

Perry turned himself in to the authorities Wednesday.

After the incident, Perry was suspended for the team's Oct. 22 game against Illinois. The University has now suspended him indefinitely, however, according to

The University was made aware of the arrest of student-athlete Grant Perry earlier this fall. He was immediately suspended from all team activities at that time and missed two games. Based on the information at that time, Grant was allowed to resume team activities pending the outcome of the investigation. Upon being informed that charges would be filed, he was immediately and indefinitely suspended from all team activities until the legal process is completed.

Wriggelsworth told Haxel he was released on a personal recognizance bond.