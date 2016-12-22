Arsenal Transfer News: Julian Draxler Speaks Out, Latest Rumours on Jose Gaya

Wolfsburg star and reported Arsenal target Julian Draxler has admitted he's been in talks with a couple of clubs over a possible January transfer amid speculation Paris Saint-Germain have agreed a fee for his services.

The winger looks set to depart the Bundesliga side midseason, and given his talent, it's little surprise to see a clutch of elite European clubs linked with a possible move. Speaking to Bild (h/t Mark Critchley of The Independent) the man himself discussed the ongoing negotiations.

"I am in talks with a couple of clubs, but so far no decision has been made," he revealed. "We will all sit down and make a sensible decision that is suitable for us."

As noted by Critchley, as well as the Gunners, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool are said to hold an interest in the Germany man. According to L'Equipe (h/t Bleacher Report's Jonathan Johnson), PSG have had a €36 million (£30.6 million) accepted for the player.

The 23-year-old moved to Wolfsburg last summer and was expected to help fill the void left by Kevin De Bruyne, who departed for Manchester City. However, issues with injuries and consistency have prevented him from ever showing his best form at the club over a prolonged spell.

When he is at full flight, it's easy to see why so many consider Draxler one of the most exciting talents in German football:

It's easy to see why Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger may be an admirer too. Draxler is a gifted technician and moves smoothly with the ball at his feet. His agility, versatility and intelligence in possession mean he'd potentially fit in wonderfully at the Emirates Stadium if he was to move on.

According to former Norway international and Bundesliga pundit Jan Aage Fjortoft, the Gunners boss has held discussions with the winger about a possible move in the past:

Interesting to see if Wenger is still after Draxler. Remember. They were very close - was also discussions between the two — Jan Aage Fjortoft (@JanAageFjortoft) December 22, 2016

It's going to be fascinating to see where Draxler does end up midseason and how the team in question seeks to utilise his talents. Arsenal, Liverpool and PSG are all currently involved in tight title races in their respective divisions, and he's a player with the potential to ignite a significant charge late in the campaign.

Arsenal Eye Jose Gaya

According to Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail, Arsenal are looking to upgrade their left-back options and are considering a move for Valencia's Jose Gaya.

Mokbel stated Wenger wants an improvement on both Kieran Gibbs and Nacho Monreal, with the latter currently the first choice in the position. The Spanish star would definitely add something different to the left flank, although Mokbel noted that Manchester City are also interested in the defender.

"Teaming up with countryman Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium may be an attractive proposition to Gaya," he added.

For a 21-year-old, Gaya has shown tremendous maturity since breaking into the Valencia side. Here's why so many rate him so highly:

Blessed with searing pace, great energy and an intelligence on the ball in the final third, the youngster is not dissimilar to Arsenal right-back and compatriot Hector Bellerin. For the Gunners, having twin attacking threats in the full-back positions would add a fantastic balance to the side.

Gaya may be attainable too. Valencia currently sit in 17th in the La Liga table and are in a fight to keep their top-flight status alive. Subsequently, if Arsenal were to come calling, the youngster would surely be keen to make the switch.