Manchester United Transfer News: Victor Lindelof Rumours, Samuel Tetteh Latest

Manchester United are reportedly yet to make a bid for Benfica defender Victor Lindelof despite speculation the Red Devils are closing in on a move. Meanwhile, Red Bull Salzburg striker Samuel Tetteh has revealed it's his dream to move to Old Trafford.

MailOnline's Simon Jones confirmed £38 million plus add-ons as the price Benfica have placed upon their centre-back's signature but added there is yet to be any official offer from the his Premier League suitors.

United manager Jose Mourinho's main concern is losing Ivory Coast international Eric Bailly to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in January, which has led the tactician to pursue a deal for a replacement in his absence.

Sky Sports News HQ reported on Tuesday that the two clubs are in negotiations regarding the Sweden international, who would require a massive fee in order to move midseason:

BREAKING NEWS: Sky sources: @ManUtd have held initial talks with @SLBenfica about a £38m transfer for defender Victor Lindelof. #SSNHQ — Sky Sports News HQ (@SkySportsNewsHQ) December 20, 2016

Bailly only recently made his return to the United lineup following a lengthy absence due to a knee injury, during which Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones have stepped up as Mourinho's go-to pairing in central defence.

Benfica defeated Primeira Liga opponents Rio Ave 2-0 on Wednesday, during which Lindelof was a key component in helping the Estadio da Luz hosts see out a clean-sheet victory, as illustrated by Squawka:

Victor Lindelof's game by numbers for Benfica today:



100% tackles won

100% aerial duels won

93% pass accuracy

4 interceptions

2 clearances pic.twitter.com/I26f3gEcS6 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 21, 2016

Bailly arrived at Old Trafford over the summer from Villarreal as a long improvement at centre-back. MailOnline's Jones added Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham United are interested in Rojo and Chris Smalling, respectively, although United aren't eager to sell either defender.

Latest reports regarding a bid follow the words of Lindelof's agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, who spoke to Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness) earlier this week and said an offer had been made:

I will not comment on specific clubs. I can only comment that there is a bid for Benfica on the table, which they can consider. I'll also be sitting down with Benfica. You have to think things through carefully. Victor is young, he's already playing a big club fighting for titles and they are also in the Champions League. He has a key role in the team. You have to think about what is best for him at present.

It is worth pointing out Cetinkaya makes sure not to mention United or any clubs specifically, however, meaning the English giants and Mourinho could be eyeing some competition as they look to sign the 22-year-old.

Elsewhere, Tetteh—currently on loan at Austrian outfit FC Liefering—told Ghanaian outlet Pulse.com (h/t Daily Star's Colin Harvey) it's his goal to one day represent the Red Devils:

It has always been my dream to play in England, I am a Manchester United fan. I don't really love any team like Manchester United and I will like to play for them. I like everything about the Club, playing for them will be one of my biggest achievement. But I will also grab an opportunity to play for any of the big Clubs in Europe.

Tetteh, 20, has scored 10 goals in 20 appearances for Liefering this season and has also earned four caps for Ghana's national team since making his senior debut in November 2015.

United already have a wealth of options in the striking department, including young forwards like Marcus Rashford, 19, and Anthony Martial, 21, but Tetteh can nevertheless dream of one day earning the club's attention.