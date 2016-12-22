Arsene Wenger Offer Reportedly Prepared by PSG Amid Arsenal Contract Rumours

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly preparing a third offer to tempt Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger to take over at the Parc des Princes.

According to Mark Irwin in The Sun, PSG "are confident they can finally land the Arsenal boss," having previously approached him on two occasions and with Wenger's contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Irwin added (via BBC News' Nick Sutton) that PSG boss Unai Emery is on "borrowed time" and that the Ligue 1 outfit would be prepared to install a temporary manager if they were to sack the Spaniard in order to wait for Wenger to take over in the summer:

Wenger, 67, has been in charge at Arsenal since 1996. Per John Cross in the Mirror, the former AS Monaco boss is already planning for the future at the Emirates Stadium and, in all likelihood, will remain as Arsenal manager past the expiration of his deal.

However, per Irwin, Les Parisiens owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been pursuing Wenger for some time and believes that his club will bring the manager back to his homeland after 20 years with the Gunners.

Wenger's last Premier League title triumph as Arsenal boss came in 2003/04, and there have been hints recently that he may be preparing to call it a day at the north London club.

Before Gareth Southgate was appointed England manager in November, Matt Law in the Telegraph was among those reporting that Wenger was in the running to take over as Three Lions boss.

PSG are one of the richest clubs in the world and have resources not afforded to Wenger at Arsenal.

It is not completely beyond the realms of possibility that Wenger may view the Paris-based club as the perfect one with whom to see out the rest of his career.

Emery was only appointed as Laurent Blanc's successor in the summer, but PSG are struggling in third place in Ligue 1 and are an increasingly less imposing outfit in the European hierarchy.

Hiring Wenger would be a huge statement of intent, as he is one of the most experienced managers in the game, but his loyalty to Arsenal may still prove a problematic hurdle for the French champions.