    Vontaze Burfict Carted Off Field After Taking Cheap Shot by JuJu Smith-Schuster

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 4, 2017

    ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 09: Vontaze Burfict #55 of the Cincinnati Bengals warming up before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 9, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Bengals 28-14. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster hit him with a blindside block.

    The Bengals confirmed Burfict had a head injury and wouldn't return.

    While Burfict has been a controversial figure during his five years with the Bengals, there's no disputing his value to the team. He finished the 2016 season with 101 combined tackles and two interceptions.

    Durability was a concern for Burfict in 2014 and 2015, when he missed 17 combined games. He also missed the first three games of the 2016 campaign after serving a suspension. Then, Burfict self-reported a concussion following Cincinnati's 24-20 defeat to the Steelers in Week 15 and missed the team's final two games.

    Given the Bengals' slow start to the 2017 season, they can ill afford to lose one of their defensive leaders. Cincinnati illustrated Burfict's importance to the team by signing him to a three-year, $32.5 million extension in September.

    Related

      Cincinnati Bengals logo
      Cincinnati Bengals

      Bengals RB Mixon (Concussion) Will Not Return to MNF

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      Cincinnati Bengals logo
      Cincinnati Bengals

      Pacman (Groin) Won't Return vs. Steelers

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Steelers' Pro Bowl LB Shazier (Back) Taken to Hospital

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      Cincinnati Bengals logo
      Cincinnati Bengals

      One Draft Prospect on Every NFL Team's Radar

      Matt Miller
      via Bleacher Report