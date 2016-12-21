Udoka Azubuike Injury: Jayhawks Center out for Season with Wrist Injury

The Kansas Jayhawks announced on Wednesday that center Udoka Azubuike was lost for the season with a wrist injury, according to Scott Chasen of the Topeka Capital-Journal.

"Udoka tore ligaments to his left wrist in practice Tuesday that will require surgery and he will miss the remainder of the season," head coach Bill Self said, per Chris Lilly of WIBW.com. "Surgery should take place in the next few weeks, and doctors are confident he will make a full recovery and be full speed sometime this summer."

Azubuike, a freshman, was averaging 5.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 12.9 minutes per game before the injury. He had established himself as the team's starting center, making his loss all the tougher for a Kansas team among the favorites to win a national championship this season.

"We all feel bad for Udoka," Self added, per Chasen. "He has worked so hard and has put himself in a position to have a tremendous impact on this year's squad. This is a blow to our team, but I know that we will rally around this, and Udoka will work hard to ensure a full recovery."

Kansas will certainly feel the loss, per Jon Rothstein of CBSSports.com:

Kansas big man Udoka Azubuike is out for the season with a wrist injury, per release. HUGE news. Was key piece for Jayhawks. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 22, 2016

While the Jayhawks are, as usual, a deep squad, much of that depth is in the backcourt. Kansas has been operating with smaller lineups throughout much of the season, and the injury to Azubuike is unlikely to change that philosophy, though Carlton Bragg Jr. and Landen Lucas will likely see their roles increase due to the injury.

Still, the Jayhawks will be even more reliant on guards Frank Mason III, Josh Jackson and Devonte' Graham to lead them this season now that Azubuike won't be patrolling the paint.

