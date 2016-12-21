Dwyane Wade Comments on Bulls Fans Booing During Loss vs. Bucks

After a 113-82 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday, one might have expected Dwyane Wade to be in a good mood. Instead, Wade took exception to Chicago Bulls fans who booed the team last Friday night at the United Center after it fell to the Milwaukee Bucks, 95-69, for its third straight loss.

CSN Chicago's Vincent Goodwill shared Wade's comments:

I'm an honest guy. I was very disappointed our fans booed us. We're trying to figure it out. We win home games against Cleveland, San Antonio. And then we get our butts kicked against Milwaukee. I don't think we deserved to get booed. We're out here trying. I'd like to see more patience and more support from everybody. Like I said at the beginning of the year, we're not winning a championship today. We're not winning a championship tomorrow. We got stages and levels to get where we want to get to. And everyone gotta understand that.

It's easy to see where Wade is coming from. Despite the embarrassing 26-point loss to Milwaukee, Chicago is 14-13 this year and sitting sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Expectations were relatively low for the Bulls coming in to the 2016-17 campaign. They missed the postseason last year, and whether Wade, Jimmy Butler and Rajon Rondo could fit in to one team was a major question mark.

Before the season, Bleacher Report's Adam Fromal projected Chicago to finish with a 39-43 record and 10th in the East.

Considering the Bulls are in a playoff position, the fans' frustration seems misplaced. Signing Wade wasn't going to make Chicago a title contender overnight, and growing pains are inevitable for a team that made as many moves as the Bulls did in the offseason.

If anything, Chicago's encouraging start might have set unreasonable expectations. With a 4-6 record in December, the Bulls are falling back to earth a bit.

Considering the team's response was beating the Pistons by 31 points, though, maybe fans should consider booing the Bulls a little more often.