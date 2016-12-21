Drew Brees Comments on Not Being Selected to Pro Bowl

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was not selected to his 10th Pro Bowl on Tuesday night, when the rosters were announced.

Instead, Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons was given the starting nod on the NFC roster, as he was joined by Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys rookie Dak Prescott.

This comes despite Brees leading the NFL with 419 completions, 4,559 yards and 34 touchdowns. However, it's not affecting him too much, as he spoke with Joel Erickson of The Advocate:

I haven’t seen the list or anything, but I’m sure that there were a lot of deserving candidates there. It’s really not something that I’m too concerned about. Listen, it’s a great honor when you are chosen, but a lot of times that comes along with winning and we obviously didn’t win enough games. I put that on myself.

Brees' Saints are 6-8 and on the verge of being eliminated from playoff contention, while Prescott's Cowboys are 12-2, Ryan's Falcons are 9-5 and Rodgers' Packers are 8-6.

But Brees isn't alone, as no Saints were selected to the Pro Bowl, which takes place on Jan. 29 from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Following his logic of success in the wins and loss column, the teams that are sending the most players to Orlando are also some of the most successful:

2017 Pro Bowl: Most Selections By Team Team Record Selections Oakland Raiders 11-3 7 Atlanta Falcons 9-5 6 Dallas Cowboys 12-2 5 Pittsburgh Steelers 9-5 5 Tennessee Titans 8-6 5 NFL.com

Having no New Orleans representation seemed to bother Brees more than him not getting picked to the Pro Bowl:

I would love to see guys like Max (Unger), who I think is extremely deserving, Cam (Jordan) and Mark Ingram’s having an awesome year. I mean, there are so many guys that deserved that, but listen, there’s a lot of great players in this league, too. A lot of times it does come along with teams that are playoff-bound.

Max Unger has continued to be one of top centers in the league, while defensive end Cameron Jordan has 6.5 sacks in 14 games. Ingram has put up one of his best seasons as a pro, recording 1,137 yards from scrimmage and seven total touchdowns.

However, they will have to wait alongside Brees for players to start dropping out of the Pro Bowl or for the Saints to become contenders again for them to get an All-Star nod.

