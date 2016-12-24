Giants Clinch Playoff Berth: Latest Comments and Reaction

The New York Giants clinched a playoff spot Saturday by virtue of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the New Orleans Saints.

PLAYOFF BOUND! Your Giants are headed to the postseason! Watch the top plays of 2016 HERE: https://t.co/rVP81de9ZW pic.twitter.com/xGENgXa7Oj — New York Giants (@Giants) December 25, 2016

The Giants largely thrived this season behind a dominant defense. They are third in the league in points allowed per game after their Week 16 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles and feature two Pro Bowlers in the secondary in cornerback Janoris Jenkins and safety Landon Collins.

Dan Graziano of ESPN.com described New York's confidence in that defensive group: "They know they can win games with defense—even in a down year for QB Eli Manning, one in which the offensive game plan increasingly seems to be, 'Just protect the ball as best you can until Odell Beckham Jr. makes a play.'"

Collins said, "Our mindset is to stop the opponent, to not let them score," per Graziano.

It has worked, and the additions of Jenkins, Olivier Vernon and Damon Harrison through free agency and Eli Apple through the draft have given the Giants plenty of playmakers on that side of the ball.

New York proved its defensive mettle when it held the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys to seven points and the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions to six points in back-to-back showings in Weeks 14 and 15.

The Giants also have a game-changing presence at wide receiver thanks to Beckham Jr. The Pro Bowler can score anytime he gets his hands on the ball, as he proved with a 61-yard touchdown catch in the second half of that 10-7 win over the Cowboys in Week 14. He took a quick slant route and simply outran the rest of the defense for the score.

Elsewhere, Manning is a four-time Pro Bowler under center who has been inconsistent at times but at least serves as a steady veteran with the postseason approaching.

The Giants can officially turn their attention toward the playoffs, and they are relatively wide open in the NFC. The Cowboys have been a dominant force this season, but the Giants beat them in both matchups this year and should have something of a mental edge if they meet again.

What's more, last season's NFC Championship Game pitted the Carolina Panthers against the Arizona Cardinals, but both teams struggled and fell out of the playoff race. The typically strong Green Bay Packers started 4-6 and needed a late winning streak just to climb back into the postseason picture.

Manning already won Super Bowls XLII and XLVI over the New England Patriots within the last 10 years. He has plenty of successful postseason experience under his belt and is surrounded by a talented defense and game-changing wide receiver who could lead the Giants back to the Super Bowl.

The Patriots may be waiting there yet again if it happens.