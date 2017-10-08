Arsenal, Germany Defender Shkodran Mustafi Carried Off After Suffering Injury

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has suffered a leg injury during Germany's match with Azerbaijan on Sunday.

News of the problem picked up by the Germany international came courtesy of Fox Soccer, as the defender pulled up holding his leg before being assisted off the pitch.



Mustafi joined Arsenal in the summer of 2016, and while there were a few eyebrows raised at the fee, the centre-back has been outstanding alongside Laurent Koscielny in defence.

In the past, Gunners fans have held concerns about Per Mertesacker's lack of pace. But when Mustafi is in the team, those worries fade away. The former Valencia man is aggressive in the right areas, alert around the penalty area and, crucially for a team like Arsenal, excels in his distribution.

Manager Arsene Wenger should be delighted with how the player has settled into English football and will be keen to see him continue developing for years to come.

Mustafi, as such, is a key cog in this Arsenal setup, and if the Gunners are to challenge for the top honours this season, he will be vital. Wenger will be keen to get him back at the base of the side again soon following this latest injury layoff.