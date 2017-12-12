    Warriors' Nick Young Suffers Concussion vs. Blazers; Enters Protocol

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 12, 2017

    OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 30: Nick Young #6 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before the game against the Denver Nuggets during a preseason game on September 30, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Noah Graham/Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors guard Nick Young was forced out of Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers after suffering a concussion.

    The team announced the news and revealed he will enter concussion protocol, while Mark Medina of the Mercury News noted "it's possible Young's concussion stemmed from when he knocked into Jordan Bell when he was trying to get a rebound."

    Young was averaging 6.6 points per game in his first season with the Warriors entering Monday's contest and bolstered his totals with 12 points against Portland.

    He was added to provide depth in the backcourt behind arguably the best starting lineup in the league, helping what has become an elite second unit as well. After spending most of his career on losing teams, it also provides an opportunity for Young to play for a winner.

    Unfortunately, the latest injury continues what has been a problem for Young throughout his time in the NBA. The guard missed a combined 90 games over the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he hadn't played in more than 64 games in a single season since 2009-10.

    Golden State still has plenty of options in the backcourt while the 32-year-old is unavailable. Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston and Patrick McCaw can all be trusted to take on extra minutes off the bench until Young returns.

