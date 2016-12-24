Bryce Petty Injury: Jets QB Injures Shoulder vs. Patriots

New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty suffered and shoulder injury in Week 16 against the New England Patriots and will not return to the game.

The Jets announced Petty would not return to the second half after injuring himself on a fumble in the first half.

Petty entered the second half of New York's 41-10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13 and proceed to finish 11-of-25 for 135 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Head coach Todd Bowles said the Baylor product would start the final four games of the season after the defeat.

The signal-caller had 809 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions coming into the matchup with the Patriots.

Petty was a fourth-round pick in 2015, and the decision to turn the role over to him in this lost season was made with an eye toward the future. Bowles likely saw an opportunity for the Jets to evaluate what they have and give the youngster some live game reps.

While Petty's injury cuts into his development, New York has a couple of options to assume the quarterback job while he is out.

It can turn back to Fitzpatrick in an effort to win with the veteran down the stretch or can evaluate Christian Hackenberg, who was a second-round pick in 2016 but inactive for Week 16. A decision to go to Hackenberg in the season-finale would also be one for the future, as the Jets will eventually have to figure out who will be the starting quarterback to start the 2017 campaign.