Butch Jones Reportedly Fired as Tennessee Head Coach; Currently 0-6 in SEC

Tyler Lecka/Getty Images

The University of Tennessee fired head football coach Butch Jones on Sunday following the Volunteers' 50-17 loss to Missouri on Saturday.

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports first reported the decision and Chris Low of ESPN reported Brady Hoke will serve as the team's interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Jones took over the Volunteers ahead of the 2013 season and finished his tenure with a 34-27 record, including a 4-6 mark this season. In the last three years, he recorded victories in the TaxSlayer Bowl, Outback Bowl and Music City Bowl.

Though the overall results were decent, the 49-year-old Michigan native failed to get the storied program into championship contention in the highly competitive SEC. That led to his downfall after only a handful of seasons in charge.

Jones previously led the Central Michigan and Cincinnati programs after nearly two decades as an assistant. His overall record as a head coach stands at 84-54.

His job status came into question last year after Tennessee failed to capture the SEC East and a berth in the conference championship game following a 5-0 start.

Rhiannon Potkey of the Knoxville News Sentinel passed along comments from Jones last November after the senior class graduated without even a division title. His response ended up becoming the focus of numerous jokes.

"These individuals mean a lot to me personally, and they mean a lot to our football program," he said. "When we talked about winning championships...they're a champion. They've won the biggest championship—and that's the championship of life."

The inability to develop coveted recruits into star players was a key reason for that lack of success.

Last year, Barton Simmons of 247Sports delved into the program's "bust problem" and concluded the Volunteers' inability to turn top-100 prospects into key contributors was an issue, as they hit on only about 30 percent.

"Compare Jones' results to the other coaches that were hired during the same cycle as him and the results don't look any better," he wrote. "Five of Gus Malzahn's eight Top 100 players during those three years are likely to live up to the expectations at Auburn. Bret Bielema only landed four in his first three years at Arkansas, but if you include RB Alex Collins (a fifth-round pick), you can probably call three of those four hits."

All told, the margin for error in the SEC is thin. Not only does it make what Nick Saban accomplishes at Alabama each season even more impressive, but it puts intense pressure on new head coaches in the conference from their first day on the job.

Jones didn't do poorly at Tennessee. He helped the program progress after a period of turmoil following the exit of longtime coach Phillip Fulmer. But he wasn't able to push the team over the championship hump, and it cost him his position.

Now the program will begin the process of trying to find a replacement capable of getting the Volunteers back in the SEC and national title conversations.